Home appliance giant Midea inks global partnership with Mumbai city football club

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, one of the world's leading home appliances and air-treatment companies announced a new global partnership with Mumbai City FC. Midea becomes the Club's official Home Appliances, White Goods & HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) partner. For the 2020-21 season, Midea will feature on the sleeve of the Club's First Team shirts and will be visibly present on matchdays and at the Club's training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground. Saturday, 21st November will be Mumbai City's first match with the new kit.

Sanjay Mahajan, Managing Director, Carrier Midea India said, "We are delighted to partner with Mumbai City FC. Mumbai City FC is not only experienced and dependable, but also proudly hosts some of the country's most promising young talent which stands for youthful passion, energy and innovation. These characteristics have a strong connect with the Midea range of technologically advanced VRF air conditioning system and made in India residential and light commercial air conditioners. Remaining firm to long term commitment to the Indian market, we see this association as an extension of the Midea brand's philosophy to enhance customer delight through state-of-the art products." Midea has a comprehensive range of residential and light commercial air conditioning solution including VRF, Home Appliances & Small Domestic Appliances for India market which includes Washing Machine, Dish Washer, Refrigerator and Water Heaters. These products are available on E-Commerce platform. City Football Group brokered this partnership as part of its consultancy services to the Club.

About Mumbai City FC Mumbai City FC is Mumbai's club in the Hero Indian Super League. The team's logo is a reflection of a resilient fortress that stands proudly, surrounding the logo that signifies the unrelenting, determined spirit of the city. The seven stars symbolise the islands that form Mumbai, giving the club the apt nickname of The Islanders. Trains that are the very lifeline of the city ply millions of Mumbaikars across its vast expanse and connect these islands. Each passenger, each citizen of the city, is bound together by their love for the place they call home. 20 million citizens, 20 million hearts pulse to a single beat - the heartbeat of Mumbai.

City Football Group is currently providing advisory services to the Club. CFG has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority investment in Mumbai City FC. The purchase is awaiting final approvals. About Midea & Midea Group Midea is one of over 10 brands within the home appliance business of Midea Group - a leading global high-technology company ranked #307 at 2020's Global Fortune 500. Midea Group's business goes beyond home appliances and comprises business pillars like HVAC, robotics and automation, smart home and IoT, as well as smart logistics and components. All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology Midea Home Appliances brand offers one of the world's most comprehensive product ranges in the home appliance industry, specializing in air-treatment (commercial and residential air conditioning solutions), refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking appliances, small kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and lighting.

Midea believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers - enabling them to "make yourself at home". Midea is, among many others, the world's #1 Consumer Appliances Producer[1], the world's #1 Air Treatment Brand[2], the world's #1 Major Appliances Producer[3] and world's #1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand[4].

Midea's globally 34 production centers and over 150,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 40.5 billion in 2019. Midea's 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 50,000 authorized patents to-date.