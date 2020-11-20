Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB and UK discuss cooperation on shared priorities for Asia and the Pacific

“The UK’s climate leadership is now critical as the next COP will be a clear turning point for enhancing the ambition toward a climate-resilient, zero-carbon economy to meet the objective of the Paris Agreement,” Mr Asakawa said.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:31 IST
ADB and UK discuss cooperation on shared priorities for Asia and the Pacific
ADB has committed to provide cumulative climate financing of $80 billion by 2030 and ensure that at least 75% of the total number of projects committed will include climate actions. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and UK Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and ADB Alternate Governor Nigel Adams met today to discuss cooperation on shared priorities for Asia and the Pacific, including the need for low carbon and climate-resilient recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The UK's climate leadership is now critical as the next COP will be a clear turning point for enhancing the ambition toward a climate-resilient, zero-carbon economy to meet the objective of the Paris Agreement," Mr Asakawa said. "ADB will continue supporting the dialogue in Asia and the Pacific toward a successful outcome at COP 26. I am sure there are many other opportunities for us to build on the already strong relationship between the UK and ADB, such as on gender—including girls' education—support in fragile and conflict-affected situations, deepening engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on green infrastructure, the COVID-19 response, and vaccine deployment."

Glasgow in Scotland will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in November 2021, having postponed the event this year due to the pandemic. The UK has identified several areas for attention at COP 26, including clean energy, clean transport, adaptation, and finance. Mr Asakawa said that these are closely aligned with ADB's Strategy 2030 operational priority on tackling climate change, building climate and disaster resilience, and enhancing environmental sustainability.

ADB has committed to provide cumulative climate financing of $80 billion by 2030 and ensure that at least 75% of the total number of projects committed will include climate actions. In 2019 ADB delivered more than $6.5 billion in climate finance from its own resources and expects to provide $5.5 billion in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic under changed circumstances.

Mr Asakawa thanked the UK for its strong support on the 13th replenishment of the Asian Development Fund (ADF 13) as well as the Technical Assistance Special Fund. "ADF 13 will be critical to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and support a strong inclusive and sustainable recovery in the poorest and most vulnerable countries of the region," he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

National telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani completes 8 lakh consultations

The national telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani has completed eight lakh consultations, the Union Health ministry said on Friday. The top ten states which have registered the highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD pl...

ADB approves $50m loan to strengthen delivery of public services in West Bengal

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 50 million policy-based loan to improve operational efficiencies and resource planning and management in Indias eastern state of West Bengal.The loan will support the integration of financial an...

Route Mobile appoints Sandipkumar Gupta as chairman

Communication service provider Route Mobile on Friday said it has appointed companys co-founder Sandipkumar Gupta as the chairman with effect from November 19. Besides, Arun Gupta has been named as the additional director non-executive ind...

Soccer-English soccer chiefs accused of 'lack of leadership' by parliamentary committee

English soccer authorities EFL have shown a lack of leadership in failing to reach a deal to safeguard clubs facing financial problems amid the COVID-19 crisis, a cross-party British parliamentary committee said on Friday. In a letter addre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020