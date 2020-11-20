Left Menu
Saveetha School of Engineering Leads Among Top 2 pc Indian Scientists in Individual Study by Stanford University USA

As per a recent study by Stanford University, USA. Saveetha School of Engineering is in the second position among the top 2 per cent scientists from India. The US-based Stanford University has recently released a list that represents the top 2 per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. The extensive list has 1,59,683 persons with nearly 1,500 scientists, doctors and engineers in India.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:17 IST
Saveetha School of Engineering. Image Credit: ANI

Saveetha School of engineering holds the first position in Tamil Nadu and globally has received the 122nd Rank in the Building & Construction Category and the recognition is an honoring result for the hard work of Holt, Professor Gary D of Saveetha School of Engineering by making the institution recognized as a world-class educational research centre.

"The study can be seen as a testament to the fact that research outputs generated by Saveetha School Engineering serves as an international public goods for the global scientific studies across focused subject areas. It always feels good when your work is recognized," said Dr. NM Veeraiyan, Chairman and Founder, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences. Saveetha School of Engineering is a constituent institution under the ambit of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai. The institution is approved by UGC and AICTE to offer Under Graduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Programmes with an international accreditation of IET, UK. To add more feathers to the hat, Saveetha School of Engineering, SIMATS has achieved 42nd rank by the NIRF and secured the top 25 in ATAL.

The institution promotes academic excellence, with wide intellectual horizons, and inculcates self-discipline and high ideals for the total personality development of individual in a green campus. Numerous research articles are published in various reputed and scopus-indexed journals. Each department of Saveetha School of Engineering is enriched with abundant research excellence making it the best platform for the students to outshine in their academic career. Inspired by the outcome of the studies, funds are being received from various organizations to carry out further research and consultancy work. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

