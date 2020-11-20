Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB must incorporate climate change into policy approach - Villeroy

Side-stepping the faultline between fellow policymakers, Villeroy said that the ECB need to incorporate climate change in its economic models and projections. Meanwhile, at an operational level, the ECB needed to assess climate-related risks in the framework it uses to accept collateral, he added.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:49 IST
ECB must incorporate climate change into policy approach - Villeroy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Central Bank needs to address climate change in its approach to monetary policy, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. He stopped short of calling for the ECB to skew its bond purchases in favour of green assets.

Speaking to an online session of the Ambrosetti forum, Villeroy said that tackling climate change was not "mission creep" for the central bank. "We must deal with climate change, precisely in the name of our price stability mandate," said Villeroy, who is also head of the French central bank.

"Climate change obviously has powerful long term impact on the level of prices (starting with energy) and the economic outlook. But we already see its short terms effects: think of the wildfires, or of the structural changes at work in the European automotive industry," he said. ECB President Christine Lagarde and board member Isabel Schnabel have argued that markets are not appropriately pricing climate risk and say the ECB should review its commitment to market neutrality, under which it does not favour certain assets over others.

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann warned this week against giving up on market neutrality, saying "it is not up to us to correct market distortions and political actions or omissions". Side-stepping the faultline between fellow policymakers, Villeroy said that the ECB need to incorporate climate change in its economic models and projections.

Meanwhile, at an operational level, the ECB needed to assess climate-related risks in the framework it uses to accept collateral, he added.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian commuter found stabbed to death after quarrel over face masks

A commuter in the Russian city of St. Petersburg was found stabbed to death after an altercation on a bus with two passengers who refused to wear anti-COVID medical masks, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing police. Surveill...

Nigeria: Deworming pills didn't kill children in Ogun State, says Commissioner

The death of two pupils in the Ogun State of Nigeria was not caused by deworming pills, said Tomi Coker, the Health Commissioner of the State, according to a report Today Ng.Speaking in Abeokuta, Coker said that there is no way that the dew...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. California, Ohio order nightly curfews on gatherings as coronavirus surgesCalifornias governor on Thursday imposed a curfew on social gatherings and other non-essential activities i...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity Pfizer vaccine is 95 effective in trialThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020