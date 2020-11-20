Ashok Leyland introduces VRS scheme

Chennai, Nov 20(PTI): Hinduja Group's Ashok Leyland has announced a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, the company said on Friday. Its board of directors, at a meeting held on November 6, approved the scheme, Ashok Leyland said in a BSE filing today.

The scheme would be implemented over a period of nine months, the company said. Upon implementation and execution, the VRS would help optimise the capacity and resources of the company, the heavy vehicles-maker said in the filing.