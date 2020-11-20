Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian regions close Warsaw office over rule of law record

The Belgian regions of Brussels and Wallonia closed their office of representation in Warsaw on Friday over what they say is the Polish government's threat to judicial and media independence and anti-gay discrimination. The office, which represents the regions in fields such as culture, sport, tourism and scientific exchange, has seven staff and will be closed for an unspecified time, the Walloon region and the Walloon-Brussels federation said in a statement.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:36 IST
Belgian regions close Warsaw office over rule of law record
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Belgian regions of Brussels and Wallonia closed their office of representation in Warsaw on Friday over what they say is the Polish government's threat to judicial and media independence and anti-gay discrimination.

The office, which represents the regions in fields such as culture, sport, tourism, and scientific exchange, has seven staff and will be closed for an unspecified time, the Walloon Region and the Walloon-Brussels federation said in a statement. "For several years, the authoritarian excesses of the government in place have undermined the rule of law," Walloon Premier Elio Di Rupo and his Walloon-Brussels counterpart, Pierre-Yves Jeholet, said in a joint statement.

"Attacking the independence of the judiciary, the separation of powers is endangering democracy and European integration, we cannot accept it," they said. Poland, along with Hungary, is under EU investigation for undermining the rule of law and risks losing access to tens of billions of euros in EU funds.

The two countries vetoed the bloc's 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and fund to drive recovery from the COVID-19 recession, even though they are beneficiaries because the money is conditional on respect for the rule of law. ($1 = 0.8426 euros)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt to levy Road fee to mop up Rs 100 cr in first phase

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to levy Road Fee to earn a revenue of about Rs 100 crore in the first step, following the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra models. Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary M T Kri...

India losing USD 10.3 bn in taxes per year due to tax abuse by MNCs, evasion by individuals: Report

India is losing over USD 10.3 billion about Rs 75,000 crore in taxes every year owing to global tax abuse by MNCs and evasion by private individuals, a report said on Friday. The State of Tax Justice report said globally countries are los...

Trifurcation of capital in AP is not acceptable, will fight with ruling YSRC: APCC president Sailajanath

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Sake Sailajanath on Friday stated that the trifurcation of capital is not acceptable to Congress and the party will fight against the ruling Jaganmohan Reddy- led government and will take the agit...

Gujarat imposes night curfew in three more cities from Saturday amid COVID-19 surge

In a bid to stem COVID-19 spread in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday said a night curfew will be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily, starting from November 21. Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Sura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020