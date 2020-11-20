Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK bans AI flights for 5th time over COVID cases

The previous bans on the airline's Delhi-Hong Kong flights were from August 18-31, September 20-October 3 and October 17-30, and on its Mumbai-Hong Kong flights during October 28-November 10. "A few passengers on a Delhi-Hong Kong flight of Air India earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 post-arrival," the government official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:18 IST
HK bans AI flights for 5th time over COVID cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong has banned Air India flights from Delhi till December 3 after a few passengers on its flight tested positive for the novel coronavirus post-arrival earlier this week, an official said on Friday. This is the fifth time Air India's flights from India have been banned by the Hong Kong government for bringing passengers who tested positive for the pathogen after arrival.

Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a coronavirus-negative certificate from a test done within 72 hours prior to the journey. All international passengers are required to undergo a post-flight COVID-19 test at the airport, according to rules issued by the city state's government in July. The previous bans on the airline's Delhi-Hong Kong flights were from August 18-31, September 20-October 3 and October 17-30, and on its Mumbai-Hong Kong flights during October 28-November 10.

"A few passengers on a Delhi-Hong Kong flight of Air India earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 post-arrival," the government official said. "Consequently, the airline's Delhi-Hong Kong flights have been banned till December 3." In a statement to PTI, an Air India spokesperson said the airline had been barred from operating any flights between Delhi and Hong Kong between November 20 and December 3. However, the spokesperson added that the national carrier did not have any flight scheduled to Hong Kong during this period.

Besides India, a pre-flight COVID-negative certificate is mandatory for all passengers from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, France, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, the UK and the US, according to the Hong Kong government's rules. An airline operating a flight to Hong Kong from these countries has to submit a form before departure, stating that all passengers onboard have COVID-negative certificates.

Another mandatory COVID-19 test is carried out for passengers after landing in Hong Kong and reports of this test may be at variance from the reports of tests conducted 72 hours before taking the flight, the spokesperson mentioned. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, the Indian airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral air-bubble pacts since July. Under the pact, the airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. India has formed such pacts with approximately 20 countries. PTI DSP HMB

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Samsung 2020 Smart TVs now support Google Assistant

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Father of sacrilege accused shot dead in Bathinda

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower and father of an accused in a sacrilege incident was shot dead by two unidentified assailants here on Friday, police said. Manohar Lal 53 was killed inside his shop at Bhagta Bhai Ka village in the district, they...

WRAPUP 7-Chances narrow of Trump overturning Biden's win after Georgia loss

President Donald Trumps desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. adm...

Soccer-Haiti's football boss banned for life by FIFA for sexual abuse

FIFA has banned Haitis football federation president Yves Jean-Bart for life after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors, global soccers governing body said on Friday.FIFA provisional...

Rajasthan CM asks hospitals, medical personnel to provide treatment with utmost care

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked all hospitals and medical personnel of the state to provide treatment with utmost care in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Private hospitals should fulfil their social, moral and professio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020