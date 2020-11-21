Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan voices confidence in trade deal with new U.S. government

In August, Taiwan eased restrictions on imports of U.S. pork and beef, which had been a stumbling block to free trade talks. Speaking in Taipei after Taiwan-U.S. economic talks, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu noted the cross-aisle support for Taiwan's meat decision, as well as October's call by 50 U.S. senators from both parties for President Donald Trump's administration to begin negotiating a trade deal with the island.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:41 IST
Taiwan voices confidence in trade deal with new U.S. government
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Taiwan's foreign minister voiced confidence on Saturday that the incoming government of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would support a long sought-after bilateral trade agreement, following high level economic talks with the outgoing administration.

Last month, Frank Jannuzi, a key Biden aide when the president-elect was in Congress, wrote that Washington should prioritise free trade negotiations with Taiwan to encourage others, including Britain, the European Union and Japan, to follow suit. In August, Taiwan eased restrictions on imports of U.S. pork and beef, which had been a stumbling block to free trade talks.

Speaking in Taipei after Taiwan-U.S. economic talks, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu noted the cross-aisle support for Taiwan's meat decision, as well as October's call by 50 U.S. senators from both parties for President Donald Trump's administration to begin negotiating a trade deal with the island. "I think bipartisan support on Capitol Hill is still very strong, and I think that kind of support for a Taiwan-U.S. BTA will continue into the new administration," Wu said.

Friday's talks, under the auspices of a new Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, were not related to a possible trade deal, instead focusing on areas including science and technology, supply chain restructuring and 5G networks. In a nod to tech-heavyweight Taiwan's importance as a global chip maker for the likes of Apple Inc, Taiwan's government said both sides "confirmed that strategic cooperation on the semiconductor industry is a mutual priority".

The world's biggest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, announced plans this year for a $12 billion semiconductor factory in Arizona, a move U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said would increase U.S. economic independence from China. The U.S. State Department said in a statement on the talks that the two agreed to negotiate a science and technology agreement, and that future talks would help strengthen their economic relationship and "our shared commitment to free markets, entrepreneurship, and freedom".

The dialogue, held virtually and in person in Washington, is part of increased U.S. engagement with Taipei by the Trump administration which has angered Beijing. China claims the democratic island as its sovereign territory.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures slip as stimulus hopes fade

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Dow dipped on Friday as fears over rising coronavirus infections and fading stimulus threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival from a pandemic-induced downturn.Nasdaq futures rose 0.1 as inv...

Hamdard group enters honey segment; plans to set up facility in Haryana

Hamdard Laboratories India on Friday said it has forayed into the honey business and will invest up to Rs 15 crore on branding and marketing of the product. The company is currently doing third-party manufacturing but has plans to set up it...

Afghanistan can succeed only when terrorism no longer flows across Durand Line: India at UN

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, India has told the United Nations that Afghanistan can succeed only when terrorism no longer flows across the Durand Line, asserting that those providing sanctuary to terrorists must be held accountable...

Guatemala VP calls on president to resign with him

Guatemalas vice president told President Alejandro Giammattei that both men should resign their positions for the good of the country following the approval of a budget-cutting educational and health spending that caused a public outcry. We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020