Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

DES11 PB-AMARINDER-VIRUS-DELHI Punjab ready to help Delhi govt to fight COVID crisis: Amarinder Chandigarh: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said Punjab was ready to provide all possible help to the Delhi government to combat the COVID-19 threat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:01 IST
New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL20 PB-FARMERS-TRAIN-BLOCKADE Agitating Punjab farmers agree to allow passenger train movement from Nov 23 Chandigarh: Different farmers' organisations in Punjab, protesting the three Central farm laws, on Saturday announced to lift their rail blockade for passenger trains from November 23. DES11 PB-AMARINDER-VIRUS-DELHI Punjab ready to help Delhi govt to fight COVID crisis: Amarinder Chandigarh: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said Punjab was ready to provide all possible help to the Delhi government to combat the COVID-19 threat. DES13 UP-HATHRAS Hathras rape victim's kin living in conditions akin to house arrest: Civil rights body Lucknow: A civil rights body on Saturday claimed that members of the Hathras rape victim’s family are living in conditions akin to house arrest and they fear for their lives once the CRPF cover given to them is withdrawn. .

DES16 UP-KANPUR-AMBUSH Kanpur ambush: UP govt tells DGP to take action against over 30 policemen Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the state DGP to initiate action against over 30 police personnel for laxity leading to the Kanpur ambush, in which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey in July this year. DES15 PRIYANKA-UP-TOXIC LIQUOR UP toxic liquor deaths: Priyanka slams Yogi govt, asks why action not taken against liquor mafia New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over deaths due to toxic liquor in Uttar Pradesh and asked why the state dispensation had not acted against the liquor mafia. . DES9 UKD-GARDEN India's first moss garden comes up near Nainital Dehradun: India's first moss garden has been developed at Khurpatal in Nainital district, officials said on Saturday..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition working against national unity, integrity: UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are working against the national unity and integrity. Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in connection with the u...

Iran tightens COVID-19 restrictions, but some streets still busy

Iran introduced tougher restrictions on Saturday to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections, including closing non-essential businesses and travel curbs, but state media reported widespread flouting of the rules. Tehran streets are crow...

Development, deployment of technology needed to transform agriculture sector

Digital innovation can transform Indian agriculture and the focus should be on spreading awareness about the potential of such technologies in the agriculture sector, Anna Roy, Senior Adviser DMA, Industry NITI Aayog said. She was speaking ...

BJP takes stock of ties with allies in Assam

As the BJP begins work on its strategy for the Assam Assembly polls, the state unit appears keen on staking claim to some of the seats held by its key alliance partner, the Asom Gana Parishad AGP, while its ties are strained with another al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020