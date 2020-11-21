New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL20 PB-FARMERS-TRAIN-BLOCKADE Agitating Punjab farmers agree to allow passenger train movement from Nov 23 Chandigarh: Different farmers' organisations in Punjab, protesting the three Central farm laws, on Saturday announced to lift their rail blockade for passenger trains from November 23. DES11 PB-AMARINDER-VIRUS-DELHI Punjab ready to help Delhi govt to fight COVID crisis: Amarinder Chandigarh: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said Punjab was ready to provide all possible help to the Delhi government to combat the COVID-19 threat. DES13 UP-HATHRAS Hathras rape victim's kin living in conditions akin to house arrest: Civil rights body Lucknow: A civil rights body on Saturday claimed that members of the Hathras rape victim’s family are living in conditions akin to house arrest and they fear for their lives once the CRPF cover given to them is withdrawn. .

DES16 UP-KANPUR-AMBUSH Kanpur ambush: UP govt tells DGP to take action against over 30 policemen Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the state DGP to initiate action against over 30 police personnel for laxity leading to the Kanpur ambush, in which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey in July this year. DES15 PRIYANKA-UP-TOXIC LIQUOR UP toxic liquor deaths: Priyanka slams Yogi govt, asks why action not taken against liquor mafia New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over deaths due to toxic liquor in Uttar Pradesh and asked why the state dispensation had not acted against the liquor mafia. . DES9 UKD-GARDEN India's first moss garden comes up near Nainital Dehradun: India's first moss garden has been developed at Khurpatal in Nainital district, officials said on Saturday..