Development, deployment of technology needed to transform agriculture sector

Digital innovation can transform Indian agriculture and the focus should be on spreading awareness about the potential of such technologies in the agriculture sector, Anna Roy, Senior Adviser (DM&A, Industry) NITI Aayog said. She was speaking at a webinar organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Addressing the webinar on 'Deep Tech for Smart Agriculture in India', Roy said, "The real challenge for us is not the development of technology, but instead the deployment of technology, and we as a nation have to come together for the development and deployment of such deep-techs for the agriculture sector." She further mentioned that in this era of digital transformation, deep-techs are powering smart agriculture or agriculture 4.0, which no longer depends on traditional farming activities.

"Farmers can leverage deep-tech and can grow crops in arid areas, making use of technology and other resources more effectively and efficiently. Farms and agricultural operations can run very differently, primarily due to advancements in technology such as sensors, devices, machines, and information technology," Roy said. Roy's address was followed by a panel discussion on the topic 'Deep Tech for Smart Agriculture in India' which was moderated by Prakash Jayaram, partner, Digital Government Advisory, Ernst & Young Private Limited.