US-Israel Talks: Navigating the Complexities of Gaza Ceasefire

President Trump is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to advance the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire's second phase, amid hurdles and differing visions. Discussions likely include Iran's nuclear threat. Complexities involve Gaza's reconstruction, disarming Hamas, and the potential deployment of an International Stabilization Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeach | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is preparing to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday, amid efforts to breathe new life into a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

The first phase of the truce, initiated in October, has showed signs of slowing down, with both sides accusing each other of violations. This key meeting offers Trump a chance to leverage his rapport with Netanyahu as they explore ways to advance peace talks.

In discussions likely covering topics such as Iran's nuclear capabilities, Trump aims to expedite the second phase involving Gaza's reconstruction and the disarming of Hamas under the supervision of an International Stabilization Force.

