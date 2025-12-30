US-Israel Talks: Navigating the Complexities of Gaza Ceasefire

President Donald Trump is preparing to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday, amid efforts to breathe new life into a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

The first phase of the truce, initiated in October, has showed signs of slowing down, with both sides accusing each other of violations. This key meeting offers Trump a chance to leverage his rapport with Netanyahu as they explore ways to advance peace talks.

In discussions likely covering topics such as Iran's nuclear capabilities, Trump aims to expedite the second phase involving Gaza's reconstruction and the disarming of Hamas under the supervision of an International Stabilization Force.