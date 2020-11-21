Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Italy picks Bank of America and Orrick to advise on MPS privatisation - sources

Any deal for the Tuscan bank would only come after the Treasury acts to remove legal claims amounting to 10 billion euros, while also injecting fresh capital. Rome has set aside 1.5 billion euros to shore up MPS but the bank faces a shortfall of at least 2 billion, sources have said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:43 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Italy picks Bank of America and Orrick to advise on MPS privatisation - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's Treasury has picked Bank of America and Orrick as financial and legal advisers to secure a merger deal for bailed-out bank Monte dei Paschi (MPS) as part of its privatisation plan, four sources close to the matter told Reuters. Rome aims to clinch a merger with a healthier peer in 2021, the sources said, to provide a long-term solution for the bank, which has been backed by the government since 2017 following an 8 billion euro ($9.5 billion) rescue deal.

The mandates, which will last 12 months, will see Bank of America's co-head of the financial institution group, Giorgio Cocini, and Orrick's partners Patrizio Messina and Marco Nicolini working closely with the Treasury to attract buyers and address the bank's capital shortfalls. Rome is expected to pay about 150,000 euros in financial and legal fees, with the lion's share going to Bank of America, the sources said.

Italy's Treasury and Orrick were not immediately available for comment, while Bank of America declined to comment. Dogged by legal claims and poor quality assets, MPS is a tough sell in Italy's banking market, which has a surplus of branches and has seen a rise in loan losses and remote banking in the COVID-19 pandemic.

UniCredit is seen as the preferred buyer for the 548-year old bank given its robust balance sheet, sources have said, despite boss Jean Pierre Mustier ruling out mergers which, he has said, only add "branches and staff." Italy's third-largest bank, Banco BPM, is in the process of exploring possible tie-ups and may also emerge as a viable bidder for MPS, one of the sources said.

Banco BPM has also repeatedly denied any interest for MPS. Any deal for the Tuscan bank would only come after the Treasury acts to remove legal claims amounting to 10 billion euros, while also injecting fresh capital.

Rome has set aside 1.5 billion euros to shore up MPS but the bank faces a shortfall of at least 2 billion, sources have said. Its capital buffers are set to fall below minimum requirements early next year, hit by the cost of a bad loan clean-up it is about to complete as well as provisions against legal risks following the conviction of former top executives.

Also Read: Italy extends tougher COVID-19 curbs to Tuscany, four other regions

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh hikes education budget to Rs 871 cr

The Ladakh administration has increased multi-fold its education budget to Rs 871 crore, an official said on Saturday. This was revealed during the integrated multidisciplinary professional advancement for teacher IMPACT training programme ...

UP govt has effectively checked cow slaughter and cattle smuggling: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has been able in checking both the cow slaughtering and their smuggling to other states. The cows were even being sent to other countries before I took over as the...

Bengal govt to come out with guidelines on COVID-19 follow-up treatment

The West Bengal health department will soon come out with guidelines on follow-up treatment of those who have recovered from COVID-19, amid rising cases of people falling sick or dying shortly after being cured of the disease, a senior offi...

SC judge inaugurates 'North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission'

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant on Saturday inaugurated the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission NEDRCC for providing compensation to victims of the communal violence that took place in February. Justice Kant inaugurated the comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020