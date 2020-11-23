Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors continue to dump Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares; stock tanks over 48 pc in 5 days

In five trading days, the stock has tanked 48.24 per cent on the BSE. On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:12 IST
Investors continue to dump Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares; stock tanks over 48 pc in 5 days
Representative image Image Credit:

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank declined for the fifth consecutive day on Monday and have tanked over 48 per cent during this time as investors continued to desert the counter amid host of negative news surrounding the company. On Monday, the stock plunged 10 per cent to Rs 8.10 -- its lower circuit limit as well as one year low -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it plummeted 10 per cent to Rs 8.10 -- its lowest trading permissible limit for the day. In five trading days, the stock has tanked 48.24 per cent on the BSE.

On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor. The step was taken by the government, on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India, in view of the declining financial health of the private sector lender.

LVB is the third bank to be placed under moratorium since September last year after the cooperative bank PMC in 2019 and private sector lender Yes Bank this March. While Yes bank has successfully been revived under the guidance of State Bank, the PMC resolution is still a far cry.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson hails 'fantastic' AstraZeneca vaccine news, says checks needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the fantastic news that AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up to 90 effective, but said it still would require safety checks.Incredibly exciti...

21-yr-old woman gangraped in UP's Shamli

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten up by three men in a sugarcane field in Shamli district, police said on Monday. The woman was raped when she had gone to throw the cow dung on Sunday, according to a complaint lodged by her...

Kerala govt plans to hold detailed discussions in assembly on police act amendment, hear opinions from various quarters: CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala govt plans to hold detailed discussions in assembly on police act amendment, hear opinions from various quarters CM Pinarayi Vijayan....

Treat as representation plea seeking paid menstruation leaves for women: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Central government and others to treat as a representation the plea seeking directions to grant paid leaves to all class of women employees including daily wage, contractual and outsourced worker ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020