Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intermediate Jet Trainer commences spin flight testing

Accordingly, the testing will be gradually progressed to assess the behaviour of the aircraft till six turn spins to either side to meet the targeted requirement", the PSU Defence major said. The IJT has already been tested to its full envelope in terms of speed, altitude and load factor (g envelope) and has also been integrated with drop tanks as well as bombs, according to HAL.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:36 IST
Intermediate Jet Trainer commences spin flight testing
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI)The indigenous Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) designed and developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to replace the ageing Kiran aircraft fleet of the Indian Air Force has commenced spin flight testing here. The flight was piloted by HALs test pilots Gp. Capt H.V.

Thakur (Retd) and Wg. Cdr P. Avasti (Retd), the Bengaluru- headquartered HAL said in a statement on Monday. "The spin testing of an aircraft is the most crucial phase of its flight testing. Accordingly, the testing will be gradually progressed to assess the behaviour of the aircraft till six turn spins to either side to meet the targeted requirement", the PSU Defence major said.

The IJT has already been tested to its full envelope in terms of speed, altitude and load factor (g envelope) and has also been integrated with drop tanks as well as bombs, according to HAL. For spin test, HAL redesigned the aircraft by moving the vertical tail aft and extending the rudder surface.

These changes for ensuring a satisfactory spin behaviour required extensive redesign of the rear fuselage and the rudder, the company said. The changes have been incorporated in two aircraft with the involvement and clearance from certification agencies at every stage.

Post modification, the two aircraft underwent significant flight tests to assess the general handling with the new configuration of fin and rudder, it was stated. These aircraft have now been incorporated with the necessary safety devices (Anti-Spin Parachute Systems).

During the first flight, initially the aircraft was taken through one turn spin to the left hand and right hand sides to test the spin characteristics, the statement added.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rallies on vaccine and Brexit deal optimism

Sterling rallied on Monday as more positive news about a potential COVID-19 vaccine propelled investors to buy riskier currencies and offset concerns about whether Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal. London and Br...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

Britains AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90 effective without any serious side effects. The vaccine developed by Oxford University was 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 when it was administ...

In Malaysia's Sabah, pandemic rages as migrants flee testing

Some flee on boats. Some hide in the stilts under their homes. Others run into the woods.All across Malaysias Sabah region on Borneo island, stateless residents and undocumented migrants are fleeing public health officials conducting corona...

Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia on Sunday - Israeli media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israels Kan public radio and Army Radio said on Monday. If confirme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020