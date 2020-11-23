Left Menu
Sterling rallies on vaccine and Brexit deal optimism

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:53 IST
Sterling rallied on Monday as more positive news about a potential COVID-19 vaccine propelled investors to buy riskier currencies and offset concerns about whether Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal. London and Brussels this week continue their negotiations to agree a deal on their future trading relationship, though time is now running very short as Britain's post-Brexit transition period ends in fewer than six weeks.

"The FX market is seeing it as a GBP positive sign that the negotiations are being continued in December," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an FX strategist at Commerzbank, while adding that an extension to the Dec. 31 transition period end-date is now likely as the two sides run out of time to forge a deal. In a busy week for the UK, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will unveil his spending review on Wednesday. He vowed over the weekend that there would be no return to austerity, even as the coronavirus crisis pushes Britain's debt further above 2 trillion pounds.

