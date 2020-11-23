Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares extend rally on vaccine cheer, M&A support

The company's shares however slipped 2%, with traders attributing the drop to its vaccine showing lower efficacy than rivals such as Pfizer, which has reported the highest efficacy rate of 95% so far. Euro zone business activity contracted sharply in November as fresh virus restrictions across European countries forced many firms in the bloc's dominant service industry to close temporarily, a survey showed.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:41 IST
European shares extend rally on vaccine cheer, M&A support

European shares jumped on Monday as encouraging developments around a coronavirus vaccine spurred bets of a faster economic revival globally, even as a surge in infection rates clouded near-term outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0945 GMT and hit a fresh high since late February, with energy and banking sectors leading gains. The benchmark index has gained nearly 40% from its March lows, helped by a flood of stimulus measures, but gains remain capped as investors weigh risks of rising COVID-19 infections against hopes of a vaccine supporting a recovery.

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen. The company's shares however slipped 2%, with traders attributing the drop to its vaccine showing lower efficacy than rivals such as Pfizer, which has reported the highest efficacy rate of 95% so far.

Euro zone business activity contracted sharply in November as fresh virus restrictions across European countries forced many firms in the bloc's dominant service industry to close temporarily, a survey showed. Manufacturing activity, however, remained a bright spot as many factories remained open during lockdowns.

"The survey data now has given an indication into how vaccine optimism in the market is translating into the economy," said Bert Colijn, senior economist for euro zone at ING. "I think we get the confirmation that companies are indeed getting more optimistic about future output, as vaccine developments are obviously moving in the right direction."

Regional stocks were also buoyed by hopes of a swifter economic recovery, after the British government said it was working with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to ease COVID-19 restrictions over Christmas. That helped UK's FTSE 100 index gain 0.3%, along with hopes of a post Brexit-trade deal with the European Union.

Among individual stocks, French bank Credit Agricole jumped 3.9% after its Italian unit launched an offer to buy Italian bank Credito Valtellinese (Creval). Germany's HelloFresh fell 3% after the company said it bought Factor75, a U.S. provider of fully prepared meals, for up to $277 million.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India plans to put off parliamentary session due to virus surging in Delhi

India plans to put off the winter session of parliament due to the rising number of coronavirus infections, a government official said on Monday, with New Delhi facing a shortage of hospital beds and doctors as the epidemic spreads. While t...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks FIR against Mehbooba Mufti over flag remark

A Delhi-based lawyer on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to file an FIR against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her dacoits snatched our flag remark terming it as inflammato...

Proposal to allow corporate houses to set up banks a 'bombshell': Article by Rajan, Acharya

The RBI working groups proposal to allow corporate houses to set up banks is a bombshell and at this juncture, it is more important to stick to the tried and tested limits on involvement of business houses in the banking sector, according t...

FACTBOX-Trump suffers major defeat in legal battle to overturn the election, but presses on

U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign and his allies have suffered a string of judicial defeats in their bid to prevent states from certifying President-Elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election.On Saturday, a federa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020