Six Ways to Get Your Finances in Order

J.R. Weinger | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:22 IST
Six Ways to Get Your Finances in Order
Representative Picture.

Do you often think it would be great to get your finances in order, once and for all? You're not alone. Many working adults wonder the same thing every day. Procrastination is a huge obstacle for most, mainly because dealing with personal financial issues is a bit like going to the dentist. We all know we should do it but usually put it off until the last possible minute. Here are six techniques that can help get you started. Try one, some, or all of them. You'll likely be surprised at how easy it is to resolve money issues once you get off the mark and begin taking action.

Motivation

To give yourself motivation, make a bulletin board that lists your long-term financial goals in written or artistic/graphic form. For example, use an illustration of a school building with a dollar sign over it to remind you of your student loan obligation. Make a decision to deal with it in the most efficient way possible. Many people discover that refinancing through a private lender is an excellent way to combine several payments into one. Once you learn how to refinance student loans, it's easy to see the benefits, like lowering monthly payments and having access to better terms and interest rates.

Insurance

Do you have enough insurance? Schedule a no-cost, no-obligation session with a general agent so you can do a full-scale insurance review. These short meetings are invaluable because they can highlight areas where you have too much or too little coverage. Look at categories like life, health, home, renter's, medical, and other kinds of policies. A licensed agent can help you come up with realistic levels of suggested coverage for each category.

Retirement

Most adults could stand to do more planning and funding when it comes to their retirement accounts. If possible, try to contribute the maximum to IRAs each year. And check to see if you can set up a personal 401k in order to contribute even more. If you haven't started yet, don't panic. The IRS allows adults to catch up on contributions if they don't yet have a savings plan in place for their post-career years.

Emergencies

Consumer counselor's fuss about this piece of advice so often that it has become tiresome. But it's no less true in that you need to have an emergency fund that amounts to approximately three-months of your regular income. For most working people, that's a sizable chunk of money to put aside. But, remember that it's okay to keep your e-fund in an interest-bearing account like a CD or high-interest savings account.

Calendars

Use your favorite app to build a financial calendar. What goes on it? Start with the due dates of monthly bills, dates you receive paychecks, and any other regular inflows or outflows of funds. Next, add annual events like quarterly tax filings, meetings with brokers, insurance agents, CPA's, etc.

Daily Analysis

Follow the 10-minute rule by setting aside that much time every day to review your short, medium, and long-term spending and income. These quick mini-sessions are an ideal way to keep tabs on what's coming in, what's going out, and whether you're spending too much.

