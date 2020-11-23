Left Menu
Engineer turned photographer, Abhijeet and Tilottama set a foot in becoming pioneers in wedding photography

Abhijeet and Tilottama, Pune-based IT engineers establish A&T Photography, after quitting their 9-5 jobs and become an inspiration to all the upcoming and budding filmmakers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:39 IST
Abhijeet and Tilottama, Co Owners of A&T Photography. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/SRV Media): Abhijeet and Tilottama, Pune-based IT engineers establish A&T Photography, after quitting their 9-5 jobs and become an inspiration to all the upcoming and budding filmmakers. The couple has laid across a strong example of pursuing one's dreams, no matter how impossible they seem. With a journey that began in 2017 with their own wedding, becoming a professional in the industry was a distant dream. However, with great persistence and appreciation from friends and family, the team has managed to establish themselves as leaders in Pre-wedding, Wedding and Maternity photo shoots.

The journey for Abhijeet and Tilottama began the day they started hunting for a production team for their own wedding. With budget constraints and decreasing timelines, finding a talented team was quite a task. That is when the couple thought of buying the gears themselves and indulging in the art of taking pictures and videos with some help from a few friends. This shoot was followed by another shoot which the couple was requested to do for a friend. The amount of appreciation that Abhijeet and Tilottama received for their work helped them gain confidence and eventually led to the launch of A&T photography.

"This journey has indeed been a roller coaster ride for me as well as my colleague/wife, Tilottama. 4 years ago, we never expected that we would ever be in this business full time, especially after having a successful career in IT Engineering. But I suppose destiny had some different plans for us and today, after 3yrs in this business, we are proud to have covered over 50 wedding shoots," said Abhijeet Banarse, Co-Owner, A&T Photography. "A simple request from Tilottama for having a pre-wedding shoot with less than a month remaining for our wedding led to the start of this story. We began our journey with Nikon D3200 and have come a long way with finally putting our hands-on Sony A7 Mark 3," Abhijeet Banarse added.

A&T Photography was initially established in the city of Pune but has now expanded across Maharashtra including metropolitans like Mumbai and Nagpur. The team is now exploring opportunities for a destination wedding and pre-wedding shoots. With an experience of more than 200 pre-wedding shoots, Abhijeet and Tilottama are highly proficient with Sony gears and the team possesses the entire series of G Master Lenses. For more information, please visit: antphotography.in/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)

