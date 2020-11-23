Left Menu
Development News Edition

HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of two new books by bestselling author, Preeti Shenoy

When the lockdown was first announced, Preeti began posting stories on her Instagram account that focused on the things one could still do and be grateful for, despite everything that was happening around.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:11 IST
HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of two new books by bestselling author, Preeti Shenoy
HarperCollins Publishers India logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): When the lockdown was first announced, Preeti began posting stories on her Instagram account that focused on the things one could still do and be grateful for, despite everything that was happening around. What followed was a shower of responses from her audience, and readers began asking Preeti for tips and advice on cultivating positivity. Soon, she discovered that she had a lot to say and share, and decided to bring it all together in a book.

Perfect reading for the difficult times we are living in, the book will contain tips, suggestions, and practical advice that people will find useful in different areas of their daily lives - career, family, health, relationships, finances, social media, and more. A cornerstone for all those who want to build a purposeful and positive life, it will also include inspiring true-life stories, as well as anecdotes from Preeti's own life. "When it comes to books, it is such a fabulous feeling to have a publisher who completely believes in your book. What was particularly exciting for me for this one was that my vision for the book matched perfectly with HarperCollins'. It brings in a new synergy when both are in sync. Harper made me an offer; I simply couldn't refuse. From my interactions with HarperCollins, I am convinced we will make a great team. I am so excited to be working with HarperCollins and I can't wait for the book to be out," said Preeti Shenoy, while speaking about the acquisition.

"We are so absolutely thrilled to have with us an author whose work is not just uplifting and entertaining, but also deeply empathetic to the human condition. Preeti has her finger on the pulse of the people, and every story she writes reflects that so very well. We can't wait to take her next books to her readers," said Swati Daftuar, Senior Commissioning Editor (Commercial). "Preeti Shenoy is one of India's most popular writers, very much in touch with her readers and what they want. There's something very honest and real about her writing that makes her stories so compelling. We couldn't be more delighted that she will be publishing with us and are really excited about her new work," said Diya Kar, Publisher (Commercial).

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan -source

Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankaras wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey and ...

Burkina Faso counts ballots; extremist threats affected vote

Votes are being counted in Burkina Faso after Sundays presidential and legislative elections, where threats of extremist violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State prevented parts of the country from casting ballots. Election workers...

Rajasthan teacher's 'Dandi March' for cause of Urdu, madrasa teachers

An Urdu teacher in Rajasthan recently set off on a Dandi March of his own in a unique protest to seek a better deal for those who teach the language in the states schools and madrasas. The march from Churu in Rajasthan to Gujarats Dandi ...

Biocon to acquire 26 pc stake in Hinduja Renewables Two

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 26 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in Hinduja Renewables Two Pvt Ltd&#160;for Rs 5.91 crore. The indicative time period for completion of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020