HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of two new books by bestselling author, Preeti Shenoy

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): When the lockdown was first announced, Preeti began posting stories on her Instagram account that focused on the things one could still do and be grateful for, despite everything that was happening around. What followed was a shower of responses from her audience, and readers began asking Preeti for tips and advice on cultivating positivity. Soon, she discovered that she had a lot to say and share, and decided to bring it all together in a book.

Perfect reading for the difficult times we are living in, the book will contain tips, suggestions, and practical advice that people will find useful in different areas of their daily lives - career, family, health, relationships, finances, social media, and more. A cornerstone for all those who want to build a purposeful and positive life, it will also include inspiring true-life stories, as well as anecdotes from Preeti's own life. "When it comes to books, it is such a fabulous feeling to have a publisher who completely believes in your book. What was particularly exciting for me for this one was that my vision for the book matched perfectly with HarperCollins'. It brings in a new synergy when both are in sync. Harper made me an offer; I simply couldn't refuse. From my interactions with HarperCollins, I am convinced we will make a great team. I am so excited to be working with HarperCollins and I can't wait for the book to be out," said Preeti Shenoy, while speaking about the acquisition.

"We are so absolutely thrilled to have with us an author whose work is not just uplifting and entertaining, but also deeply empathetic to the human condition. Preeti has her finger on the pulse of the people, and every story she writes reflects that so very well. We can't wait to take her next books to her readers," said Swati Daftuar, Senior Commissioning Editor (Commercial). "Preeti Shenoy is one of India's most popular writers, very much in touch with her readers and what they want. There's something very honest and real about her writing that makes her stories so compelling. We couldn't be more delighted that she will be publishing with us and are really excited about her new work," said Diya Kar, Publisher (Commercial).

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)