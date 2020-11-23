Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBFC shares zoom up to 18 pc

The panel also suggested the conversion of big non-banking finance companies into banks. The Reserve Bank of India had constituted an Internal Working Group (IWG) on June 12, 2020, to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:29 IST
NBFC shares zoom up to 18 pc

Shares of non-banking finance companies on Monday zoomed up to 18 per cent after an internal RBI panel suggested the conversion of big NBFCs into banks. Ujjivan Financial Services shares jumped 18.43 per cent, Equitas Small Finance Bank rose by 12.84 per cent, Bajaj Holdings & Investment gained 8.15 per cent, Shriram Transport Finance Company 4.32 per cent and Bajaj Finance 1.95 per cent on the BSE.

An internal RBI panel has proposed that large corporates may be permitted to promote banks after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulations Act, as well as raising the cap on promoters' stake in private sector banks to 26 per cent. The panel also suggested the conversion of big non-banking finance companies into banks.

The Reserve Bank of India had constituted an Internal Working Group (IWG) on June 12, 2020, to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks. The central bank made the report public on Friday and has sought comments by January 15, 2021 "before taking a view in the matter". Further, well run large NBFCs with an asset size of Rs 50,000 crore and above, including those owned by a corporate house, may be considered for conversion into banks - subject to completion of 10 years of operations and meeting due diligence criteria and compliance with additional conditions specified in this regard, it suggested.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana moves HC to quash FIR on sedition, other charges

Facing sedition charges, actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel moved the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking to quash an FIR filed against them by the city police for allegedly trying to create hatred and communal tension t...

283 people arrested, 18,000 litres of illicit liquor seized in UP

The Uttar Pradesh excise department has arrested 283 people and seized over 18,000 litres of illicit liquor following recent deaths due to consumption of spurious alcohol, an official said on Monday. A total of 888 cases were registered in ...

Delhi's air quality slips to 'very poor' due to slow winds; Dip in stubble burning

After nearly 10 days, Delhis air quality deteriorated on Monday to the very poor category and is likely to worsen in the next two days due to slow winds and low ventilation, government agencies said. Stubble burning, which accounted for 12 ...

Coal India gets one-day strike notice from worker unions

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Monday said it has been served a one-day strike notice by four trade unions for November 26, 2020. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; Four trade unions of CIL have served one-day strike notice in CIL and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020