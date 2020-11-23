Bijak to offer agri-trade services in 3 more states

Agri-commodity trading start-up Bijak on Monday said that it is expanding its services to three more states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, taking the number of states where it is operational to 25. Traders and suppliers of agricultural commodities in these states will be able to use Bijak's online marketplace to discover verified buyers and sellers to trade over 90 commodities, it said in a statement. With its expansion, Bijak aims to target 10,000 buyers and sellers in Maharashtra and 5,000 each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The mobile app will be available in Marathi, Kannada and Telugu languages for a user-friendly experience. Currently, the app is available in Hindi and English as well as in Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali and Assamese. Bijak is a B2B marketplace for agri-commodities that enables traders, wholesalers and food processors to discover counterparties, get better pricing, and access working capital. The company brings accountability and transparency in the agricultural value chain through a buyer/seller rating system that's based on real time transaction data. The start-up company is backed by marquee investors such as Sequoia, Omidyar Network, RTP Ventures, Omnivore and Better Capital.