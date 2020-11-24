Kamal Patnaik assumes office as new RBI regional director of J&K, Ladakh

Kamal Patnaik took charge as the new Reserve Bank of India regional director on Monday of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, an official said

Before joining RBI, Jammu, he was chief general manager at RBI, Kochi, he said

Thomas Mathew, former regional director, has been transferred from Jammu and has taken over as the chief general manager, department of regulation, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai. PTI ABHMB