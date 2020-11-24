Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubans receive last of remittances via Western Union

Granma, the Communist Party's official newspaper, said Monday that the closures hit the safest way to send money to Cuba for those who cannot travel frequently to the island or don't want to rely on third parties. Trump's administration has taken more than 200 measures against Cuba in recent years, including limiting trips, barring cruise ship visits and limiting remittances to USD 1,000 per person per quarter.

PTI | Havana | Updated: 24-11-2020 05:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 05:17 IST
Cubans receive last of remittances via Western Union

Western Union closed its 407 locations across Cuba on Monday, a sanctions-driven move that will leave thousands bereft of remittances on an island that depends heavily on them — or force them to use less reliable ways to bring in money. The closure of offices that have operated for more than 20 years in Cuba resulted from a barrage of sanctions that the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed while courting conservative Cuban-American voters in Florida ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“The problem is not the closure of Western Union, but that Western Union is practically the only US-to-Cuba provider of remittance payments,” said Manuel Orozco, director of the Center for Migration and Economic Stabilization at Creative Associates International, a development-oriented advisory firm in Washington DC. “The impact will be felt.” While Cuba doesn't publish figures on remittances, economists estimate it receives billions of dollars a year and Orozco said that roughly half comes from the United States and 20 per cent of the overall total through Western Union. Some Cubans said they were taken aback by the imminent closures despite the sanctions being announced in late October.

Eighty-two-year-old retiree Luis Nuñes said he found out when his son called him on Sunday night and deposited USD 200 for him. Many lamented the closures and the need to find less convenient or more costly alternatives.

“We have other ways because there are private services that take it to your home ... but it's not the same,” said Esperanza Piñeda, a 62-year-old retired teacher. Family and friends abroad can still use other banks, agencies and small informal businesses to send money to people Cuba, or relay it through visitors travelling to the island through Havana's airport, which reopened this month.

They've even used cryptocurrency, noted Cuban economist Omar Everleny Pérez. Granma, the Communist Party's official newspaper, said Monday that the closures hit the safest way to send money to Cuba for those who cannot travel frequently to the island or don't want to rely on third parties.

Trump's administration has taken more than 200 measures against Cuba in recent years, including limiting trips, barring cruise ship visits and limiting remittances to USD 1,000 per person per quarter. Those have been a severe blow for many on an island whose tourism industry was devastated by the pandemic and which has seen long lines for food and fuel and related shortages throughout the year.

One of the newest sanctions hit Western Union by banning its Cuban partner company, Fincimex, from handling remittances because of its ties to the military-run company Gaesa. US officials accuse Cuba's military of supporting Venezuela and systematically violating human rights. Cuba's government has refused to use a finance company not associated with its military, and Western Union's effort to find a way around the sanctions was to no avail.

John Kavulich, president of the New York-based US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council Inc., said that while US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to eliminate the cap on remittances next year, it's unlikely he'll allow Western Union to use Fincimex so as to avoid angering a bipartisan group in Congress. And even if that does happen, Orozco warned it's not easy to lift existing sanctions or impose that kind of change quickly, adding that it would take a minimum of six months.

Andy Gómez, a retired professor of Cuban studies at the University of Miami, said he doesn't believe Cuba will be a priority for Biden given all the domestic issues weighing down his agenda. “I'd say Cuba is not on the list,” he said. “What national interests are there in Cuba that has a positive impact in the United States? Absolutely none.”

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irresponsible "tough talk" with China is useless, says Canada foreign minister

Canada will keep pressing China to improve its human rights record but has no interest in irresponsible tough talk, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday.Bilateral ties between the two nations effectively froze in Dece...

UN ‘extremely concerned’ for safety of Tigray civilians in regional capital, as refugee numbers grow

Due to a near total communications blackout across Tigray, establishing facts on the ground is proving difficult, but UN Spokesperson Stphane Dujarric told correspondents at UN Headquarters that more than half a million people remain in M...

U.S. holiday travelers voice dread, determination as they defy COVID-19 warnings

Millions of Americans appeared to be disregarding public health warnings and traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, likely fueling an alarming surge in coronavirus infections before a series of promising new vaccines are expected to b...

Thanksgiving travelers give U.S. airports their busiest weekend since March

More than 3 million airline passengers passed through U.S. airports over the weekend, disregarding calls to avoid Thanksgiving trips and making it the busiest air-travel weekend since coronavirus lockdowns hit in mid-March. The Transportati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020