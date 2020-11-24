PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK telecoms face huge fines for Huawei breaches
- UK auction plan aims to double renewable energy capacity

- Private equity groups close in on AA takeover bid
- Willie Walsh set to be appointed head of IATA

Overview - Britain's telecoms companies could be fined up to 10% of turnover or 100,000 pounds ($133,210.00) a day if they contravene a ban on using equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd under a new law put forward on Tuesday.

- UK ministers plan to double the capacity of renewable energy projects eligible for support in its next round of subsidy auctions. - AA Plc said on Monday it had received a proposal from Towerbrook Capital Partners and Warburg Pincus International regarding a possible cash offer of 35 pence a share.

- Former IAG boss Willie Walsh will be nominated to succeed IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac, who is stepping down in March, the global airline body said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7507 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)