Techmagnate wins Digital Mandate for Koenig Solutions

Techmagnate, one of India's foremost digital marketing firms, recently bagged the digital mandate for one of the top IT Training and Education companies, Koenig Solutions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:08 IST
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Techmagnate, one of India's foremost digital marketing firms, recently bagged the digital mandate for one of the top IT Training and Education companies, Koenig Solutions. As a part of this contract, Techmagnate, a market leader in its domain will be taking over the digital marketing responsibilities for the IT training brand.

Techmagnate founder and CEO, Sarvesh Bagla, sees this deal as a very important junction for the two companies "Signing on Koenig Solutions is a big feather in our cap. We hope to create synergies between the two organizations for exponential growth. At Techmagnate, we have delivered great results for clients in the education sector and with Koenig Solutions too, we seek to deliver transformational growth," he said. Koenig Solutions, an IT training company, founded in 1993, is currently among the top 5 IT training firms globally with its clientele ranging from consulting mammoths like Cognizant and Capgemini to software giant Microsoft.

They have expertise in providing versatile IT Training courses with over 200,000 plus students certified. Comprising 200 plus in-house trainers, Koenig is known for its flexibility, reduced downtime and offering extended practise time to its students. Through this tie-up, Koenig expects to double its digital marketing efforts and boost its digital presence significantly. Presently, Koenig has 2000 plus students enrolled in various courses across 100 plus countries, and now they have set their sights on building their base even further.

"A fallout of this pandemic has been an increase in those seeking online education. Keeping this opportunity in mind, we are seeking to expand our student base and with Techmagnate's support, we are certain of realizing this goal," said Rohit Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Koenig Solutions. Techmagnate has performed exceptionally in the educational space in 2019, delivering an average growth of 99 per cent in website traffic and a whopping 207 per cent in leads across all their clients in this industry. Read its digital report card to view Techmagnate's performance in the education industry.

The company was also awarded the Best Digital Marketing Campaign for an Educational Institution/Enterprise at mCube Awards 2019. The digital marketing agency's clientele includes some of the leading educational institutes and online learning platforms in the country. Take a look at Techmagnate's portfolio here https://www.techmagnate.com/portfolio/seo/educational-institute-school-college-websites.html to see a list of its other clients in the education sector.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

