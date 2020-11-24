Left Menu
Guj: Movement of heavy vehicles restricted in Ahmedabad city

However, heavy vehicles coming to the city for RTO- related work and those involved in transporting essential commodities will be allowed to enter from designated points during specified hours, the official said. A notification issued by city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava on Monday evening stated that all kinds of goods and passenger vehicles, including tractor-trollies, above 7,500 kg of gross vehicle weight are barred from entering or plying in the city between 8 am and 9 pm.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:42 IST
In a bid to curtail pollution and accidents, the police in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have prohibited entry to heavy vehicles in the city limits from 8 am to 9 pm, an official said on Tuesday. However, heavy vehicles coming to the city for RTO- related work and those involved in transporting essential commodities will be allowed to enter from designated points during specified hours, the official said.

A notification issued by city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava on Monday evening stated that all kinds of goods and passenger vehicles, including tractor-trollies, above 7,500 kg of gross vehicle weight are barred from entering or plying in the city between 8 am and 9 pm. Only light motor vehicles (LMVs), be it passenger or goods carriers, having less than 7,500 kg of gross vehicle weight, are permitted to enter the city.

The prohibitory order will remain in effect until further orders, and people violating it will be booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the notification said. According to the notification, a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles in the city is necessary "to curb rising pollution and to bring down accidents".

The order is in line with an assurance given to the Supreme Court in the past, it was stated. The notification further stated that all passenger vehicles or buses with a seating capacity of more than 33 passengers are also barred from entering the city between 8 am and 9 pm.

However, heavy vehicles coming to the city for RTO- related work will be allowed to enter from designated points between 10 am and 6 pm. Heavy vehicles involved in transporting essentials such as milk, vegetables, fruits, petrol, diesel and LPG are permitted into the city from designated entry points from 9 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm till 9 pm, the order clarified.

