Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smytten - India's largest premium product trial platform, launches their new brand campaign: #BeSomethingNew

NEW DELHI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smytten, India's largest online platform for premium product discovery & trial, announces the launch of their new brand campaign #BeSomethingNew. The campaign kicks off with a digital ad film showcasing the joy of trying new things through a set of confident and ambitious millennial protagonists in the backdrop of a very catchy musical anthem.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:42 IST
Smytten - India's largest premium product trial platform, launches their new brand campaign: #BeSomethingNew

NEW DELHI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smytten, India's largest online platform for premium product discovery & trial, announces the launch of their new brand campaign #BeSomethingNew. The campaign kicks off with a digital ad film showcasing the joy of trying new things through a set of confident and ambitious millennial protagonists in the backdrop of a very catchy musical anthem. The film truly stands for the spirit of discovery and encourages everyone to step out of their comfort zone and try something new - 'a new product, a new look, a new attitude, a new you'. Unlike other online commerce platforms, Smytten focuses more on the pre-purchase experience of online shoppers, helping them to first try the product in the comfort of their home at a very minimal or no cost through its unique try-buy-try model. The spirit of trial and discovery is inhibited on traditional e-commerce platforms because they are more focussed on selling all the time. Users don't have the means to try any interesting new brands and trends they come across online; be it choosing a new face moisturizer, a new shade of lipstick, or a new protein bar, without actually spending money to buy them. Smytten works around this problem through a unique paradigm: it curates for users the best brands and products across categories like beauty, grooming, fragrance, food & beverages, health & wellness and delivers free miniature trial packs of products in which they are interested. The 'trial' section of the Smytten app/website features a wide range of product trials from a mix of premium Indian and international brands. The #BeSomethingNew campaign captures what Smytten is all about in a nutshell: Being something new starts with trying something new. Unless you try, you won't know what's meant for you and how it can transform you.

Quoting recent research published by Google-WPP-Kantar, Swagata Sarangi, co-founder of Smytten, said, "It's a known fact that consumer purchases are moving online. For example, 33% of beauty shoppers in India engage digitally everyday, but the irony is almost 24% find it difficult to decide to buy a product without brand experience. We started Smytten 5 years back to solve this conundrum by giving users the freedom and access to try out thousands of products first and then decide what they want to buy. We are truly democratizing the choices available for online shoppers and our new brand campaign #BeSomethingNew captures that essence beautifully." Talking about the film for the #BeSomethingNew campaign, Sainath Saraban, co-founder of Studio Simple & former National Creative Director of Leo Burnett said, "Given such a unique 'try-first' proposition of Smytten, we had to create a compelling piece of communication that is simple enough to educate our target group about the amazingly democratic product trial experience, and also connect with them on an everyday basis on how they perceive life and take decisions. In my career, I have had the opportunity to be a part of culture-creating campaigns like 'Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hain' for Thums Up and now I truly believe #BeSomethingNew embodies the Smytten brand in spirit and in form, and has the power to become an inspiring credo for new-age consumers." The film is set to be aired across all leading digital platforms and OTTs. While Smytten has a very strong audience base in metros & tier-1 towns; with this campaign it expects to find newer audiences & loyalists in tier-2 towns where there is a massive growth and adoption of online purchase, driven by the current pandemic situation. About Smytten: Smytten is India's largest online platform for consumer product discovery and trials. Launched in 2015 by ex Unilever and Google executives, Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi respectively; Smytten is enhancing the way India's online consumers discover, interact with, and try premium products and services. It hosts 500+ brand partners on its platform across lifestyle categories, ranging from fragrances, beauty & makeup, male grooming, food & beverages, baby & mother care, health & wellness and offers product samples to consumers across these categories to help them make the right purchase decisions. It has sampled more than 5000 products across categories on the platform and delivered millions of product samples every month at the consumer's doorstep.

Video: https://youtu.be/IrAef5b0yrY PWR PWR.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India on Tuesday successfully test fired the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos as part of a series of planned trials of the weapon, known for its precision strike capabilities, official sources said. The range of the new ...

Smytten - India's largest premium product trial platform, launches their new brand campaign: #BeSomethingNew

New Delhi India, November 24 ANIPRNewswire Smytten, Indias largest online platform for premium product discovery trial, announces the launch of their new brand campaign BeSomethingNew. The campaign kicks off with a digital ad film showcasi...

COVID-19 under control in Chhattisgarh: Baghel at PM-CMs meet

The spread of COVID-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 tests are being conducted per day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. Baghel made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modis vi...

Duradoor announces the launch of its advertising campaign with Delhi's IGI international airport

New Delhi India, November 24 ANIDigpu Premium door manufacturer, Duradoor, announces advertising partnership with Delhis T3 International Airport to promote the brands offering to the global audiences that pass through the terminal, which i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020