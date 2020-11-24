Left Menu
Development News Edition

Duradoor announces the launch of its advertising campaign with Delhi's IGI international airport

Premium door manufacturer, Duradoor, announces advertising partnership with Delhi's T3 International Airport to promote the brand's offering to the global audiences that pass through the terminal, which is said to be able to handle over 40 million passengers per year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:50 IST
Duradoor announces the launch of its advertising campaign with Delhi's IGI international airport
Duradoor. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/Digpu): Premium door manufacturer, Duradoor, announces advertising partnership with Delhi's T3 International Airport to promote the brand's offering to the global audiences that pass through the terminal, which is said to be able to handle over 40 million passengers per year. Started in 2019, Duradoor, which is a part of the larger NCL Industries group based out of Hyderabad, manufacturers a premium range of doors which are made with bison panel to withstand moisture, chemicals, termites and other common elements that affect the overall life of a door. The brand offers a wide range of different premium options from their Signature series and Natura series to their Soft Touch Series.

Duradoor is one of the first brands to capitalize on the resumption of domestic and international air travel with an advertising campaign targeting the premium traveler segment. With Domestic and International travel slowly resuming, Duradoor has embarked on a unique advertising campaign in partnership with Delhi's IGI airport T3 which will showcase and promote a variety of Duradoor products and digital advertisements across the terminal. The Duradoor products will be showcased throughout the terminal so that travelers can have the opportunity to touch, feel and experience the product like never before. This product showcase will be supported by digital ads played across 60 plus screens throughout the terminal.

Speaking on the association, K Ravi, Managing Director, NCL Industries Limited said, "We are happy to partner with IGI Airport's Terminal 3 for this opportunity. This campaign signifies our intent on showcasing the quality of our products to consumers. The brand offers multiple choices and is a one-stop solution, suitable for residential and commercial buildings. We hope to give consumers a chance to touch and feel the product for the first time giving them a truly one-of-a-kind experience." Throughout the duration of the partnership, Duradoor will display a variety of products from their signature series of doors.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 24

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Chandigarh-based Startup Chhapai.Com Brings Laurels To The City By Creating A World Record Along With 2800 National And International Artists

Chhapai.com in association with International Art Imagination Forum IAIF created a World Record by bringing together artists from over 100 countries, 2800 art submissions in 25 categories. Titled as Worlds Largest Online Creativity Event- ...

J&K land encroachments under Roshni Act biggest land scam of India: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday called the Roshni land scheme the biggest land scam of India, and questioned NC leader Farooq Abdullah and others as to what necessitated them to grab government lands even after ruling Jammu and Kash...

'Dhoom 2' turns 14: Writer Acharya says it created space for "cooler" action films

As the superhit action-crime thriller Dhoom 2 clocked in 14 years on Tuesday, the writer of the film and director of Dhoom 3, Vijay Krishna Acharya opened up about how he created a new genre of slick action entertainers in India with these ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020