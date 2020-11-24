Left Menu
HDFC Life and HDFC Ergo have partnered to launch a combi-protection plan with term insurance and COVID-19 health cover in a single policy. The product -'Click 2 Protect Corona Kavach' - is a combination of HDFC Life's Click 2 Protect 3D Plus (C2P3D Plus) and HDFC Ergo's Corona Kavach, a release said The policy term and sum assured of C2P3D Plus and Corona Kavach are independent of each other.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:16 IST
HDFC Life and HDFC Ergo have partnered to launch a combi-protection plan with term insurance and COVID-19 health cover in a single policy. The product -'Click 2 Protect Corona Kavach' - is a combination of HDFC Life's Click 2 Protect 3D Plus (C2P3D Plus) and HDFC Ergo's Corona Kavach, a release said

The policy term and sum assured of C2P3D Plus and Corona Kavach are independent of each other. The product allows one to select C2P3D Plus policy term and sum assured as per the plan option chosen. One can choose COVID-19 sum assured from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh that can be purchased for a term of 3.5/6.5/9.5 months, it said.      ****SIDBI signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to develop MSME ecosystem Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government to develop the MSME ecosystem in the state

Under the MoU, SIDBI will deploy a project management unit (PMU) in Tamil Nadu. The role of the PMU will be to design training and capacity building programmes, which may be taken up by the Tamil Nadu government, in areas such as technology transfer, promotion of innovation, intellectual property rights and research & development among others, a release said.

