Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe sets in motion January end to Boeing 737 MAX safety ban

How long it takes for flights to resume in Europe depends on pilot training and the amount of time airlines need to upgrade MCAS software and carry out other actions mandated by EASA. U.S. flights are due to resume on Dec. 29, some six weeks after Boeing's main regulator, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, lifted its own ban on Nov. 18.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:55 IST
Europe sets in motion January end to Boeing 737 MAX safety ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

European regulators on Tuesday began the timetable for a return of the Boeing 737 MAX to Europe's skies early next year after an almost two-year flight ban caused by fatal crashes. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) set out conditions for putting the grounded jets back into service, including new training and updating MCAS software implicated in the crashes that killed a total of 346 people in 2018 and 2019.

Tuesday's publication marks the start of a 28-day comment period, which EASA said would lead to a formal ungrounding from mid-January, once public and industry feedback had been studied. How long it takes for flights to resume in Europe depends on pilot training and the amount of time airlines need to upgrade MCAS software and carry out other actions mandated by EASA.

U.S. flights are due to resume on Dec. 29, some six weeks after Boeing's main regulator, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, lifted its own ban on Nov. 18. The crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia triggered a slew of investigations faulting Boeing for poor design and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration with lax oversight.

Investigators have said the newly upgraded version of the world's most-sold jet lurched downwards repeatedly because MCAS wrongly believed the nose was pointing too high, threatening loss of lift, due to a single faulty "Angle of Attack" sensor. Although the plane has two such sensors, only one was designed to be used at a time, depriving the other of a backup. The new rules enforce changes designed to keep both active.

"A fundamental problem of the original MCAS is that many pilots did not even know it was there," EASA said in a statement laying out why it had insisted on a more sweeping review, which investigation sources say put it at odds at times with the FAA. "In the accident version of the aircraft, there was no caution light to make a pilot aware that the AoA sensor was faulty, making it almost impossible to determine the root cause of the problem," EASA said.

DIFFERENT COCKPIT RULE Allaying concerns by airlines that the crashes would spark a race between regulators to show who is toughest and make it harder to operate internationally, EASA said all its technical and software fixes were identical to those required by the FAA.

But it differed from the FAA in saying pilots could stop a "stick shaker" alarm from vibrating if it went off accidentally, halting a distraction thought to have added to the problems of Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crew in taming the bucking jets. It also issued one temporary restriction on autopilot use.

Some regulators have been waiting for EASA's decision before lifting their own measures as the 20-month Boeing safety crisis tested confidence in U.S. aviation leadership. EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said in remarks aired on Saturday that investigations into the crashes had shown "dysfunctions" in FAA actions and relations with Boeing, and promised greater scrutiny of future U.S. designs..

The FAA has downplayed differences among regulators. Canada and Brazil are expected to lift bans within days, but uncertainty remains over plans by China - the largest market for the jet and the first to ban it in March 2019 in what was seen as an unusual snub to the authority of the FAA over U.S. models.

EASA represents the 27 European Union countries plus four other nations including Norway, which has 92 of the aircraft on order. Until Dec. 31, EASA also represents Britain, which left the EU bloc in January. Airlines in those countries have more than 300 of the planes on order, worth $38 billion at list prices.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Both sides claim gains in Ethiopia war, Tigrayans accused of massacre

Ethiopias state-appointed rights watchdog accused a Tigrayan youth group on Tuesday of killing hundreds of civilians as federal and local forces both claimed advances in a three-week war in the countrys mountainous north.Prime Minister Abiy...

Abhishek Maheshwari named CEO of Aakash Educational Services

Aakash Educational Services Ltd AESL on Tuesday announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari as its chief executive officer. Maheshwari, who was president of international business for edtech platform Byjus, will be responsible for stra...

LDF govt to bring in ordinance to withdraw controversial amendment to Police act

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 PTI The CPIM-led Left government in Kerala on Tuesday decided to bring in an ordinance to withdraw the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act, which had triggered a political storm with concerns being ra...

Punjab farmer bodies flay sealing of borders by Haryana, say ready for 'historic' stir

Punjab farmer bodies on Tuesday condemned the Haryana governments decision of sealing its borders with the state on November 26 and 27 in view of their protest march to Delhi over the Centres farm laws. The farmer groups said they are ready...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020