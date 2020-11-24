Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws protest: Will take legal action against farmers coming to Delhi, says police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said legal action will be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:50 IST
Farm laws protest: Will take legal action against farmers coming to Delhi, says police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said legal action will be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The farmers, who are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws, will reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the national capital as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march call.

The police, however, took to Twitter and said that no permission has been granted for any such gathering in the national capital. "Farmer organisations from UP, Haryana, Uttarkhand, Rajasthan, Kerala & Punjab have called a march to Delhi on Nov 26 & 27. No gathering is permitted amid coronavirus. The permission has been rejected and it was communicated well in time to the organizers," the Delhi Police tweeted from its official handle.

"If protestors still come to Delhi, legal action will be initiated," it said. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' to press the central government to scrap the three farm laws.

The protest has the support of over 500 farmer organisations. A seven-member committee has also been formed to coordinate the operations of the Morcha.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding that the laws be repealed.

PTI AMP SRY.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm. . DEL79 UP-LD LOVE JIHAD UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a...

Saudi tells U.N. that Houthis to blame for Aramco attack

Saudi Arabia told the U.N. Security Council that Yemens Houthi group were to blame for a missile attack on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah on Monday, urging the 15-member body to stop the threat to global energy security, ...

Turkish court adds new Saudi defendants in Khashoggi trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, in a trial that Ankara says is needed to reveal the full truth behind the killi...

CWI to send inspection team to Bangladesh ahead of scheduled tour in 2021

Cricket West Indies CWI on Tuesday confirmed that it will send a two-member inspection team to Bangladesh this week to conduct a detailed assessment ahead of the scheduled ICC Future Tours Programme FTP tour in January next year. The tour i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020