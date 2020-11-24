Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI nixes Muthoot Finance's plan to acquire IDBI Mutual Fund

The RBI has turned down the proposal of Muthoot Finance to acquire IDBI Bank's mutual fund business, saying sponsoring a mutual fund is not in consonance with the activity of an operating NBFC. Muthoot Finance had proposed to purchase 100 equity shares of IDBI AMC and IDBI MF Trustee Company held by the sellers for a total consideration of Rs 215 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:08 IST
RBI nixes Muthoot Finance's plan to acquire IDBI Mutual Fund

The RBI has turned down the proposal of Muthoot Finance to acquire IDBI Bank's mutual fund business, saying sponsoring a mutual fund is not in consonance with the activity of an operating NBFC. According to a regulatory filing by IDBI Bank on Tuesday, a share purchase agreement with regard to sale of IDBI Mutual Fund to Muthoot Finance was signed on November 22, 2019.

"The agreement was entered into by and between Muthoot Finance, IDBI Bank, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, IDBI Asset Management and IDBI MF Trustee Company...for acquisition by Muthoot Finance of 100% equity shares of IDBI Asset Management held by IDBI Bank and its nominees and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and 100 % equity shares of IDBI MF Trustee Company held by IDBI Bank and its nominees," it said. This was subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and other regulators.

"As advised by Muthoot Finance, we (IDBI Bank) would like to inform that their request for a no objection certificate was not acceded to by Reserve Bank of India on the ground that, the activity of sponsoring a Mutual Fund or owning an Asset Management Company is not in consonance with the activity of an operating NBFC," the filing said. Muthoot Finance had proposed to purchase 100 equity shares of IDBI AMC and IDBI MF Trustee Company held by the sellers for a total consideration of Rs 215 crore.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign donors meet to make Afghan aid pledges with tougher conditions

Dozens of nations began pledging billions of dollars in aid for Afghanistan at a conference in Geneva on Tuesday, hoping that peace negotiations recently begun between the government and the Taliban will end nearly two decades of war.During...

Navi Mumbai: Man killed after starting fight over tobacco

A 53-year-old man was killed inNavi Mumbai after he asked the accused for some tobacco andthen slapped him when he refused, police said on TuesdayPolice had found Nanku Rajbhar severely injured onPalm Beach Road on November 19 and he died w...

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm. . DEL79 UP-LD LOVE JIHAD UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a...

Saudi tells U.N. that Houthis to blame for Aramco attack

Saudi Arabia told the U.N. Security Council that Yemens Houthi group were to blame for a missile attack on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah on Monday, urging the 15-member body to stop the threat to global energy security, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020