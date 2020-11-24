Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks end at multi-month highs on vaccine optimism, commodity gains

"Investors are still thinking long-term post-vaccine at the moment and are looking into various sectors that have been haemorrhaged in the last eight months," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex. A sharp rally in cyclicals such as energy and bank stocks on vaccine-related cheer and hopes of a speedy economic recovery have helped the FTSE 100 index gain more than 14% this month, setting it on track for its best month on record.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:40 IST
London stocks end at multi-month highs on vaccine optimism, commodity gains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavyweight commodity stocks pushed London's blue-chip index to a more than five-month closing high on Tuesday, while the midcap index ended at a near nine-month peak as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine increased hopes for a swift economic recovery. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index ended 1.6% higher, with energy and mining heavyweights BP and Rio Tinto supporting the index on the back of strong oil and base metal prices.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 1.1%, ending at its highest level since early-March with industrial stocks serving as the biggest boost. Both indexes surged in late trade, tracking gains on Wall Street after the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty in Washington.

Travel stocks rallied after England said it would introduce a new COVID-19 "test-and-release" scheme on Dec. 15 to reduce quarantine periods for incoming passengers from high-risk countries. "Investors are still thinking long-term post-vaccine at the moment and are looking into various sectors that have been haemorrhaged in the last eight months," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex.

A sharp rally in cyclicals such as energy and bank stocks on vaccine-related cheer and hopes of a speedy economic recovery have helped the FTSE 100 index gain more than 14% this month, setting it on track for its best month on record. Among individual movers, Catering firm Compass Group Plc rose 2.5% even as it reported a 75.5% slump in annual pretax profit.

Online electricals retailer AO World sank nearly 10% after it said it doubled its warehouse capacity to cope with any possible supply disruptions caused by Brexit.

Also Read: Palaniswami and Stalin hail Celine Gounder's appointment to Joe Biden's Covid-19 task force

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 situation is under control in Chhattisgarh, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

The spread of Covid-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 screening tests are conducted daily, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. The chief minister made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Na...

Donors pledge $12 billion for Afghanistan for 2021-24 - Finland

Countries and international institutions pledged 3 billion in development support to Afghanistan in 2021, and a total of some 12 billion for four years, Finland announced at the end of a Geneva pledging conference on Tuesday. Ville Skinnari...

London stocks end at multi-month highs on vaccine optimism, commodity gains

Heavyweight commodity stocks pushed Londons blue-chip index to a more than five-month closing high on Tuesday, while the midcap index ended at a near nine-month peak as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine increased hopes for a swift economi...

One held by DGGI Rohtak for issuing fake invoices of input tax credit

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI on Monday arrested one person in Haryanas Hisar pertaining to the ongoing investigation of fraudulent passing of Input Tax Credit ITC. Vikas Jain, the proprietor of a firm, was found involved...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020