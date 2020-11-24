Elephant rides resume at Amber

Elephant rides at the famous Amber Fort here has resumed after remaining closed for months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The Superintendent of Amber Fort, Pankaj Dharendra, said as per the order issued by the Department of Archaeology, the elephant ride has been resumed from Tuesday, while ensuring that the coronavirus guidelines for tourists are followed.

He said 50 decorated elephants in Amber Fort reached for ride on the first day of resumption of the activity after the lockdown was imposed. Dharendra said there are about 100 elephants and all of them have been given permission to ride tourists.

He said the government has taken the right decision to provide livelihood to the local people. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided to allow elephant rides taking cognisance of Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia's letter. Amber Hathi Malik Vikas Samiti president Abdul Aziz thanked the government for its decision to allow the rides.

He said the elephant ride was closed at Amber Fort from March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused financial problems to the elephant owners. Poonia had written a letter to Gehlot on 22 November urging him to resume the elephant rides.

The state government had issued an order in this regard on Monday..