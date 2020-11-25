Left Menu
FACTBOX-How France plans to ease its COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2020 01:35 IST
FACTBOX-How France plans to ease its COVID-19 lockdown
Representative Image

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the worst of the COVID-19 second wave was over in France, and announced the start of a phased easing of lockdown restrictions. The progression from one phase to the next will be contingent on coronavirus transmission rates staying on a downward trajectory, he said.

Below are details of the plan Macron unveiled in a televised address to the nation: PHASE ONE - FROM NOV. 28

* Lockdown will remain in place, but people will be able to exercise outside for three hours a day, versus the one hour at the moment, and within a 20 km radius of their homes, versus the 1 km radius allowed now. * Shops selling non-essential good skuch as clothes, shoes and toys will be allowed to re-open

* Indoor religious services will be allowed to resume, but the number of worshippers will be capped at 30 people. PHASE TWO - FROM DEC. 15

* Lockdown is lifted * A curfew will be in place between the hours of 9:00 pm and 7:00 am daily.

*Cinemas and theatres will be allowed to re-open PHASE THREE - FROM JAN. 20

* Bars, restaurants and cafes can re-open * Universities can resume in-person teaching

* Gyms can re-open

