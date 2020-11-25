Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Cement aims listing in December 2022

JSW Cement has pushed back its plans for an initial public offering by two years to around December 2022 due to slowdown and COVID-19 disruptions, a top company official said on Wednesday. The company, part of the $14 billion JSW Steel Group to bridge the gap was in process of raising Rs 1000-1500 crore through PE route by this fiscal, Jindal said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:17 IST
JSW Cement aims listing in December 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

JSW Cement has pushed back its plans for an initial public offering by two years to around December 2022 due to slowdown and COVID-19 disruptions, a top company official said on Wednesday. The company had already drawn an ambitious plan to expand its combined cement capacity to 25 million tonne by 2023 at a CapEx of Rs 3600 crore.

"In 2019, the sector had degrowth, in 2020 Covid hit us. Now December 2022 is a logical timeline for us for the IPO," JSW Cement managing director Parth Jindal said at a virtual briefing to announce expansion of Shiva Cement, in Odhisa. The company, part of the $14 billion JSW Steel Group to bridge the gap was in process of raising Rs 1000-1500 crore through PE route by this fiscal, Jindal said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I stayed true to myself: Ayushmann Khurrana revealed mantra on his popularity

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with progressive, social entertainers, has revealed that his soaring popularity is due to his sticking to his beliefs and the choices he made as an a...

IIT Kharagpur innovation hub on AI & ML to translate research to industrially scalable products

IIT Kharagpur has set up a technology innovation hub on artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML to translate academic research to industrially scalable products and processes, a spokesperson said. The institute recently set up a ...

Amaravati land case: Supreme Court stays Andhra Pradesh HC gag order on media

The Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the Andhra Pradesh High Courts gag order on media reporting of an FIR registered against a former Advocate General in Amaravati land case. A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice RS Reddy and Justice...

Congress to hold condolence meetings in Rajasthan to mourn demise of Patel

The Congress in Rajasthan will hold condolence meetings in district party offices on Wednesday to express grief over the death of veteran leader Ahmed Patel. Patel, 71, died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020