Left Menu
Development News Edition

European debt markets unfazed as stocks hit record highs

In early trade, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield briefly touched -0.546%, its highest in almost a week but around 10 bps below highs hit earlier this month following Pfizer's update on an effective COVID-19 vaccine. The pandemic is expected to take a toll on growth long after a vaccine is rolled out, encouraging central banks to keep aggressive stimulus in place - a backdrop that lends itself to low bond yields.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:03 IST
European debt markets unfazed as stocks hit record highs

Euro zone bond yields were a tad higher on Wednesday in a further sign that record-high stock markets are not enough to shift demand from fixed income markets supported by central bank stimulus. World shares rallied to a record peak after the formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and on growing confidence surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.

While other safe-havens such as gold and the U.S. dollar have sold off in the face of increased optimism, selling of bonds in Europe and the United States has been modest. In early trade, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield briefly touched -0.546%, its highest in almost a week but around 10 bps below highs hit earlier this month following Pfizer's update on an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

The pandemic is expected to take a toll on growth long after a vaccine is rolled out, encouraging central banks to keep aggressive stimulus in place - a backdrop that lends itself to low bond yields. "There are generally three things that move bond markets - (economic) growth, inflation and the change in policy rates," said Jim Caron, a fixed income portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"We know policy rates are not going to change anytime soon and people have been revising down growth and inflation forecasts because of the pandemic, so that's the main reason why bonds are supported." In southern Europe, bond yields also edged higher on Wednesday but kept recent record lows in sight.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was up just 1 basis point on the day at 0.59%, having hit a fresh record low just a day earlier. At 0.5%, Portugal's 10-year bond yields remains within striking distance of negative-yield territory.

"The here-and-now of the second covid wave - exemplified again by yesterday's IFO - and a very cautious central bank still cap the upside in yields," said Benjamin Schroeder, a senior rates strategist at ING. He was referring to Germany's Ifo business sentiment index, which fell for the second month in a row in November.

Also Read: Stalin hails Celine Gounder's appointment to Joe Biden's Covid-19 task force

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks police reply on former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Delhi riots case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the police to respond to a bail plea of former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is lodged in jail for his alleged role in the communal violence in northeast Delhi riots in February. Justice Suresh Kumar...

I stayed true to myself: Ayushmann Khurrana revealed mantra on his popularity

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with progressive, social entertainers, has revealed that his soaring popularity is due to his sticking to his beliefs and the choices he made as an a...

IIT Kharagpur innovation hub on AI & ML to translate research to industrially scalable products

IIT Kharagpur has set up a technology innovation hub on artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML to translate academic research to industrially scalable products and processes, a spokesperson said. The institute recently set up a ...

Amaravati land case: Supreme Court stays Andhra Pradesh HC gag order on media

The Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the Andhra Pradesh High Courts gag order on media reporting of an FIR registered against a former Advocate General in Amaravati land case. A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice RS Reddy and Justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020