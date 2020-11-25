Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE IFSC gets CFTC exemption for derivatives trade

NSE IFSC has received exemption from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that will allow members of the bourse to trade in derivatives for US clients, the exchange said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:06 IST
NSE IFSC gets CFTC exemption for derivatives trade

NSE IFSC has received exemption from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that will allow members of the bourse to trade in derivatives for US clients, the exchange said on Wednesday. NSE IFSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange (NSE), becomes the first international exchange in Gift City to get this exemption.

The CFTC exemption enables NSE IFSC members to trade in derivatives for the US clients, NSE said in a statement. "The order issued to NSE IFSC permits its members to accept US customer funds directly for the purpose of trading in futures and options contracts on NSE IFSC without the members having to register with the CFTC as a futures commission merchant," the exchange said.

The US CFTC issued a Part 30 exemption order on Tuesday to NSE IFSC as part of its programme of regulatory deference to foreign regulatory frameworks. Part 30 exemptive programme of CFTC provides US customers with increased access to foreign futures markets.

The relief is based on the finding by the CFTC that the local laws and regulations applicable to NSE IFSC members provide a comparable level of customer protection, including licensing standards, minimum financial requirements and robust compliance programmes. NSE IFSC's parent exchange NSE was granted a similar exemption in 2018.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chihuly: Creating in the glass bubble

Leslie Chihuly, the wife and business driver behind glass artist Dale Chihuly, believes these are fighting times, especially for artists.If we dont have our paintings and art and music and culture and civility, then what do we have said the...

Punjab farmers start assembling near Haryana borders

Punjab farmers have started assembling near Haryana borders with tractor-trailers for their proposed march to Delhi against the Centres agriculture-related laws. The Haryana authorities too have deployed security personnel on the roads lead...

3 held in Kerala, 140 kg ganja seized from them

Ernakulam Police have seized around 140 kilograms of Ganja in Kochi, in the Ernakulam district on Wednesday following which three persons were arrested.Police seized Ganja from two places, Angamaly and Perumbavoor.This was seized while bein...

Car crashes into gate of Merkel's office

A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said. Reuters pictures from the scene showed police inspecting the estate car at the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020