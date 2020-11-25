Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Road Transport Corp buses still not plying on nearly 47 pc routes: Minister Bikram Singh

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses are still not plying on 1,724 out of its total 3,708 routes, Transport Minister Bikram Singh said here on Wednesday. Fifty-nine buses are plying for Chandigarh, 24 for Delhi and 11 for Haridwar, he added. The minister said the HRTC has incurred losses worth Rs 450 crores till now due to the coronavirus.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:52 IST
Himachal Road Transport Corp buses still not plying on nearly 47 pc routes: Minister Bikram Singh

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses are still not plying on 1,724 out of its total 3,708 routes, Transport Minister Bikram Singh said here on Wednesday. The minister said HRTC buses are currently running on 1,984 routes (53.5 per cent) after services were suspended in March to check spread of COVID-19.

Of the functional routes, 1,713 are within Himachal Pradesh and the rest outside, Singh said. Fifty-nine buses are plying for Chandigarh, 24 for Delhi and 11 for Haridwar, he added.

The minister said the HRTC has incurred losses worth Rs 450 crores till now due to the coronavirus. The state government has provided the corporation financial help of Rs 353 crores, he added. PTI DJI IJT.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After borrowing surge, UK's Sunak to announce more spending

British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who has already pledged over 200 billion pounds 267 billion to fight the COVID-19 crisis, will free up more cash on Wednesday against the backdrop of the heaviest public borrowing since World War Two. S...

Mobile banners rolled out in Durban, protest against human rights abuses in Pakistan

Several mobile banners have been rolled out in Durban, South Africa, protesting against human rights abuses in Pakistan, ahead of the 12th anniversary of the heinous Mumbai terror attack in 2008, which claimed the lives of over 160 people. ...

Goa govt will reduce coal handling at MPT: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be brought down by 50 per cent within a year. The CMs remarks came against the backdrop of protests against proposed expansion of the ...

'Fanboy' Jhingan hopes to pick Fowlers' brain during ISL's Kolkata derby

Strar India defender Sandesh Jhingan hopes to pick the brains of high-profile SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler during his side ATK Mohun Bagans high-profile Indian Super League clash against their arch-rivals in Vasco on Friday. Jhin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020