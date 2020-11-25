Himachal Road Transport Corp buses still not plying on nearly 47 pc routes: Minister Bikram Singh

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses are still not plying on 1,724 out of its total 3,708 routes, Transport Minister Bikram Singh said here on Wednesday. The minister said HRTC buses are currently running on 1,984 routes (53.5 per cent) after services were suspended in March to check spread of COVID-19.

Of the functional routes, 1,713 are within Himachal Pradesh and the rest outside, Singh said. Fifty-nine buses are plying for Chandigarh, 24 for Delhi and 11 for Haridwar, he added.

The minister said the HRTC has incurred losses worth Rs 450 crores till now due to the coronavirus. The state government has provided the corporation financial help of Rs 353 crores, he added. PTI DJI IJT.