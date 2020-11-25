Left Menu
Malaysia's Top Glove sees supply shortages boosting latex glove prices

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp , which has shut some factories after thousands of workers tested positive for COVID-19, said on Wednesday it expects some supply shortages that could push up prices of medical rubber gloves. The company, the world's largest latex glove maker, said in a media briefing that it had not yet seen any cancellation of orders, and that it expected the virus outbreak among its workers to be contained within a month.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:37 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove sees supply shortages boosting latex glove prices
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp , which has shut some factories after thousands of workers tested positive for COVID-19, said on Wednesday it expects some supply shortages that could push up prices of medical rubber gloves.

The company, the world's largest latex glove maker, said in a media briefing that it had not yet seen any cancellation of orders, and that it expected the virus outbreak among its workers to be contained within a month. "Even if (customers) cancel, it will be a small percentage," Executive Chairman Lim Wee Chai said, a day after the company predicted a delay in deliveries that would hurt sales in the fiscal year ending Aug 30. 2021.

At the company's factories and dormitories in Klang, about 40 km (25 miles) west of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is battling its largest coronavirus cluster since the pandemic began. In response, authorities have erected barbed wire fences in front of the workers' hostels to screen and quarantine them, and said they will shut in phases some of Top Glove's factories.

The affected factories represent about half of Top Glove's production capacity. Still, the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) said on Wednesday it does not anticipate any disruption to supply.

"Be assured that new capacity is available to make good the interim shortfall and that there is not going to be any aggravated disruption," MARGMA said. Malaysia manufactures just under two-thirds of the world's rubber gloves, global demand for which has surged in the pandemic, helping Top Glove report record profits.

Hartalega Holdings and Supermax Corp are Malaysia's other two large manufacturers of rubber gloves. The Security Ministry said on Wednesday that the factories have 11,215 employees, and that 2,684 have tested positive out of 5,795 screened. It has asked for more than 2,200 workers outside the affected zone be screened as well.

Senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that a task force has been created to coordinate the screening, quarantine and closure of the Top Glove factory. Top Glove said on Wednesday it was continuing to screen employees for COVID-19 and expects confirmed cases to fall going forward. The majority of those tested were asymptomatic, it said.

In response to a question from Reuters, Lim said there was no risk of the gloves it made getting contaminated, playing down concerns voiced by some analysts. Lim said that production was fully automated, and that all workers were given masks and protective gear when they were packing and had no direct contact with the products.

Top Glove has about 16,000 factory employees and runs 47 plants in Malaysia, Thailand, China and Vietnam, with 36 of them producing gloves. Its stock fell 7.5% on Tuesday, and another 3% on Wednesday. It is still up four fold so far this year.

