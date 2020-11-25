Left Menu
Sterling weaker as traders await Sunak's Spending Review, Brexit news

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

Sterling weakened slightly on Wednesday as traders waited to hear finance minister Rishi Sunak's spending plans and news of any further progress towards a post-Brexit trade deal in talks between Britain and the European Union this week.

The pound was last trading down 0.2% at $1.3329 and also down by 0.2% against a broadly stronger euro at 89.18 pence . Sunak will deliver his one-year Spending Review to parliament around 1230 GMT, which will coincide with the Office of Budget Responsibility releasing its latest projections for the British economy.

After already pledging over 200 billion pounds ($267 billion) to fight the COVID-19 crisis, he is expected to free up more cash against the backdrop of the heaviest public borrowing since World War Two. The head of EU's executive Commission on Wednesday reported "genuine progress" in Brexit talks but said the risk of Britain leaving the EU without a deal on Dec. 31 remained.

Financial markets broadly expect a post-Brexit trade deal to be agreed, even if it is a bare bones one, with some talks continuing into the next year. EU banks will have to use platforms inside the EU to trade derivatives from January, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Wednesday, a move that could cut off the City of London, the world's biggest derivatives trading hub.

Bank of England interest-rate setter Michael Saunders meanwhile said the long-term effects of Brexit could have a bigger impact on companies than the coronavirus pandemic. The government is on track to borrow roughly 400 billion pounds ($534 billion) this financial year as it struggles with the social and economic impact of COVID-19, which has killed more than 55,000 people.

Official figures released on Wednesday showed Britain spent 849 million pounds on Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, much more than an initial government estimate of 500 million pounds. "Given the severity of the GDP contraction for the UK this year is also likely to be worse than other advanced countries. The way back for the UK is likely to be more difficult and longer," said MUFG's head of research Derek Halpenny, adding this was the reason why he has a negative view on sterling.

Options costs for protection against unexpected moves in sterling subsided across all maturities, with the three-month costs trading at a four-month low of 8.5%. One-week and two-week options costs - suggesting implied volatility in sterling - were somewhat more elevated.

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

