CBI recovers Rs 1 cr cash, jewellery in raids across 4 states in corruption cases

CBI recovers Rs 1 cr cash, jewellery in raids across 4 states in corruption casesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:28 IST
The CBI on Wednesday recovered Rs 1 crore in cash, besides jewellery and papers related to investments during its searches in four states in two separate cases of corruption, officials said
The searches pertained to separate corruption cases registered against a Railway engineer and an India Tourism official, they said
The operation was spread across multiple locations, including the premises of the accused officials and their respective conduits, in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, they said.
