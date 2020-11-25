Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK borrowing to soar to almost 400 bln pounds to pay for COVID hit -Sunak

Britain will borrow almost 400 billion pounds in the current financial year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, taking the budget deficit to its highest since World War Two. The world's sixth-biggest economy is set to shrink by 11.3% in 2020, its biggest contraction since the early 1700s, before growing by 5.5% in 2021, Sunak said as he announced a one-year spending plan. "Our health emergency is not yet over.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:29 IST
UK borrowing to soar to almost 400 bln pounds to pay for COVID hit -Sunak
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

Britain will borrow almost 400 billion pounds in the current financial year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, taking the budget deficit to its highest since World War Two. The world's sixth-biggest economy is set to shrink by 11.3% in 2020, its biggest contraction since the early 1700s, before growing by 5.5% in 2021, Sunak said as he announced a one-year spending plan.

"Our health emergency is not yet over. And our economic emergency has only just begun," Sunak told parliament. "So our immediate priority is to protect people's lives and livelihoods." Announcing the latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), Sunak said public borrowing was set to soar to 394 billion pounds ($526 billion) in the current 2020/21 financial year.

That was equivalent to 19% of gross domestic product, the highest ever during peacetime. In the previous 2019/20 fiscal year, which ended as the country began to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, borrowing came in at just over 56 billion pounds, or 2.5% of GDP.

Sunak has rushed out emergency spending and tax cuts to offset the crisis, including a recent extension of the government's centrepiece jobs protection scheme. In August, the OBR said it expected borrowing to total 372.2 billion pounds this year, or 18.9% of GDP.

Sunak has previously said that now is not the time to start reining in borrowing sharply, with the economy likely to shrink again in the fourth quarter of 2020 after the latest coronavirus restrictions on businesses. He recently extended the jobs protection plan until the end of March, adding to his 200 billion pounds of emergency spending and tax cut measures.

Sunak said the cost of the fight against coronavirus was now estimated at 280 billion pounds this year. Nearly 56,000 Britons have died from COVID-19, the highest death toll in Europe.

Britain is also facing the risk of a trade shock in less than six weeks' time when its post-Brexit transition deal is due to expire. No new trade agreement has yet been reached with the European Union. Sunak has said he might be able to focus on fixing the huge hole in the public finances -- possibly through tax rises -- by the spring, if there is progress on COVID-19 vaccines and the government's test-and-trace programme.

He was expected to announce extra investment to ease a backlog in the health system, counter a surge in unemployment and build new infrastructure in his one-year Spending Review.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: China launches robotic spacecraft to retrieve rocks from the moon; Small U.S. launch firm Rocket Lab recovers rocket, in test of reusability and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China launches robotic spacecraft to retrieve rocks from the moonChina on Tuesday launched a robotic spacecraft to bring back rocks from the moon in the first bid by any country to retri...

End gender-based violence, ‘once and for all’, UN urges on International Day

In his message for the day, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres underlined the need to prioritize womens leadership in finding solutions and to engage more men in the struggle. Violence against women girls is a global emergency requiring u...

Muslims react with caution to UP govt's ordinance against conversion for marriage

With the Uttar Pradesh government clearing a draft ordinance to deal with religious conversions solely for marriage, Muslim leaders on Wednesday reacted with caution, saying it should be ensured that it does not infringe upon the constituti...

US News Roundup: U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day with hospitals already full; Severe storm in Arlington, Texas causes damage to property and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day with hospitals already fullDaily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first since May and with hospitals across the country al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020