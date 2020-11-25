Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBIL merger effective from Nov 27: RBI

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said the amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India will come into force from November 27 and the moratorium imposed on the crisis-ridden lender will be removed on that day. The RBI issued the statement within hours of the Cabinet clearing the Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited (LVB) with DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL). "The amalgamation will come into force on the Appointed date i.e. November 27, 2020. All the branches of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will function as branches of DBS Bank India Ltd. with effect from this date," the RBI said. Depositors of LVB will be able to operate their accounts as customers of DBS Bank India with effect from Friday

"Consequently the moratorium on the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will cease to be operative from that date," it said. The RBI had superseded the board of LVB on November 17 following the imposition of a moratorium on the private sector lender. DBS Bank India Ltd is making necessary arrangements to ensure that service, as usual, is provided to the customers of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the RBI added.