Nigeria ready to reopen its land borders to trade - Finance minister

Nigeria ready to reopen its land borders to trade - Finance ministerReuters | Abuja | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:48 IST
Nigeria is ready to reopen its land borders to trade for the first time in more than a year, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, closed its land borders in late 2019 in an effort to stamp out smuggling. Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed told journalists that the president would determine the date of reopening. (Reporting By Felix Onuah; Editing by Alex Richardson)