Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh 3rd among UTs in implementing scheme for street vendors

The scheme aims to facilitate collateral-free working capital loan up to Rs 10,000 of one year tenure; incentivise regular repayment through interest subsidy at the rate of 7 per cent per annum and reward digital transaction by cashback up to Rs 1,200 per year, he said. The scheme targets to cover 50 lakh street vendors across the country by March 2022, Sahu added.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:32 IST
Ladakh 3rd among UTs in implementing scheme for street vendors

Ladakh has ranked third among all Union Territories in implementation of PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) scheme to support the street vendors adversely affected due to COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs ranked Ladakh in top three UTs on the basis of its performance in implementing the scheme during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner-Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Ladakh.

The PMSVANidhi was launched on 1 June 2020, as a component of the Atmanirbhar Bharat to support the street vendors. The scheme aims to facilitate collateral-free working capital loan up to Rs 10,000 of one year tenure; incentivise regular repayment through interest subsidy at the rate of 7 per cent per annum and reward digital transaction by cashback up to Rs 1,200 per year, he said.

The scheme targets to cover 50 lakh street vendors across the country by March 2022, Sahu added. "As part of the scheme, the Ladakh administration and both the Autonomous Hill Development Councils made special efforts to provide the benefit of the scheme to all the street vendors of Leh and Kargil cities," Sahu said.

He said all the eligible street vendors have been provided SVANidhi cards..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' has commenced: IMD. PTI VGN

ADMINISTRATOR ADMINISTRATOR...

Goa govt to install statue of soccer great late Diego Maradona

The Goa government will install the life-size statue of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in the coastal belt of North district by early next year, a senior minister said on Wednesday. Maradonas statue is already under making wi...

End gender-based violence, ‘once and for all’, UN urges on International Day

In his message for the Day, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres underlined the need to prioritize womens leadership in finding solutions and to engage more men in the struggle.The global community needs to hear the voices and experiences of w...

Europe's largest tech conference to return as in-person event in 2021

Europes biggest technology conference, the Web Summit, will return to Lisbon in full force as a massive in-person event in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to go fully online this year. The venue is booked, the conferences foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020