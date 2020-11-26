Left Menu
Farmers' march: Delhi metro services to neighbouring cities suspended till 2pm Thursday

Delhi metro services to neighbouring cities of the national capital will remain suspended till 2 pm on Thursday in view of a planned protest march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 00:09 IST
Delhi metro services to neighbouring cities of the national capital will remain suspended till 2 pm on Thursday in view of a planned protest march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws. In a late evening statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said no metro services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre during this period.

The metro services will also be suspended between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya metro stations. However, regular metro services will remain available in the entire section of Airport and Rapid Metro lines during the period.

"After 2 pm on Thursday, train services will resume on all Lines from end to end without loops regularly," it added. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the contentious laws on November 26 and 27.

"Various farmer organisations have requested permission for protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. We have conveyed to them in writing and through various media also that the protest is not permitted in view of the latest DDMA guidelines," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said..

