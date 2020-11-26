Left Menu
2 killed as car rams into tree in UP's Bareilly

With the help of locals, they were brought out of the car which was heavily damaged and taken to the district hospital, a police officer said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:58 IST
2 killed as car rams into tree in UP's Bareilly

Two men were killed and another seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree here, police said on Thursday. Aman Singh (25) and Amit Kumar Singh (28) died in the accident that took place on Wednesday night on Budaun Road near Kudha village, about 25 km from the district headquarters, they said.

While the injured was hospitalised, the driver of the car managed to escape, police said, adding that the three were returning from a wedding.

