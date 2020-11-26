Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights to Dec 31

"In partial modification of circular dated 26.6.2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hours (IST) of December 31, 2020," the DGCA said in the circular. International scheduled flights, however, may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, the circular added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:06 IST
DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights to Dec 31

Country's aviation safety regulator DGCA on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights to December 31. The restrictions, however, will not apply on international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an official circular said. "In partial modification of circular dated 26.6.2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hours (IST) of December 31, 2020," the DGCA said in the circular. International scheduled flights, however, may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, the circular added. The suspension of international commercial passenger flights from/to India, which has been in place since March 23 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was to expire on November 30. In the absence of regular flight service on overseas routes, special international flights are being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmed Patel laid to rest; Rahul Gandhi attends funeral

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native village Piraman in Gujarats Bharuch district on Thursday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the funeral of the partys key strategist and troubleshooter, who died on Wedne...

MP: 3 killed as man sets fire to kin's house, ends life

A 46-year-old man, his wife and daughter died after his step-brother allegedly set their house on fire over a property dispute in Madhya Pradeshs Anuppur district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. After committing the crime, the ac...

COVID-19: HC adjourns hearing on plea against Delhi govt's decision to reserve 80 pc ICU beds

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 9 in the petition against the Aam Aadmi Party AAP governments decision to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients, after taking note of ...

ISL 7: Danny Fox to lead SC East Bengal in debut season

Scottish defender Danny Fox will don the captains armband for SC East Bengal in their maiden Indian Super League ISL season, head coach Robbie Fowler said on Thursday. Fox, who has plied his trade in the English Premier League for Southampt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020