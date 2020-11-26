Prestige Golfshire awarded India's Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prestige Golfshire, South India's only luxury golf residential development has created a differentiator in Bengaluru's thriving real estate market, since its inception in 2012. Set in the background of the picturesque Nandi Hills, a 10-minute drive away from the Bangalore International Airport, Prestige Golfshire is spread across 275 sprawling acres and classifies as one of the city's hottest properties. The 18-hole championship golf course developed by renowned British architect, Bob Hunt and the PGA Design Consulting Group has been the crowning glory of the property, attracting golfers from across the country - both professionals and amateurs. Over the years, Prestige Golfshire has been the coveted venue for the most prestigious golf tournaments in India.

Winning 'India's Best Golf Course' Award at the reputed World Golf Awards 2020 is a testimonial to the world-class standards of the golf course at Prestige Golfshire. Prestige Golfshire emerged a winner amidst tough competition from reputed golf courses including; DLF Golf Delhi, Royal Calcutta Club, Calcutta, Karnataka Golf Association Bangalore and Delhi Golf Club, Delhi. "India is considered to be one of the fastest growing golf markets in the world. Though golf has a lower participation rate and witnesses a lesser number of annual tournaments compared to other more popular sports like cricket and football, the game is gaining popularity with recognition in the Olympics, along with increasing interest from the real estate and tourism sectors. Golf tourism in India has emerged as a thriving enterprise. Interestingly, the outbreak of the Covid pandemic has created a unique opportunity for the sport to become an attractive proposition to a populace that's yearning to get outdoors, socialise, and play a sport whilst remaining safe," said FaizRezwan - Executive Director - Contracts & Purchase, Prestige Group, commenting on this momentous occasion.

"Prestige Golfshire is one of our most ambitious projects till date. We, at Prestige, left no stone unturned to ensure that the development matched world-class standards in quality and design. The property has attracted the creme dela creme of society, not just from Bangalore but also from across the country. Noted celebrities from the film world and the glamour industry, sports personalities, industry stalwarts and renowned entrepreneurs are a part of the growing list of patrons for Prestige Golfshire. The best part of this property is that golf enthusiasts can make the most of the golf course while their families spend time in the mansions, the Golfshire Club, at the Quan Luxury Spa or in future, at the upcoming JW Marriott International Hotel. We are happy to receive this recognition and will ensure that we only make the property more and more memorable with time," he added. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)